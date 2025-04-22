All Lions

Lions Begin Phase One of Offseason Workouts

Lions begin Phase One of offseason workout regime!

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo (94) picks up a fumble by Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kyle Allen (4)
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo (94) picks up a fumble by Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kyle Allen (4) / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Detroit Lions, along with any other National Football League team with a returning head coach, are eligible to begin their offseason workout program this week.

Detroit is set to begin Phase One of the offseason workout program on Tuesday at the team's Allen Park Performance Center.

Seventeen other NFL squads had their players, on a voluntary basis, report for the offseason workout program on Monday.

The remaining eight teams decided upon Tuesday as the start date.

Collectively bargained with the players union, the Lions program, which runs over the course of nine weeks, takes place in three phases.

The first phase lasts two weeks and involves only meetings, physical rehabilitation and strength and conditioning.

Phase Two is conducted over the course of three weeks. According to the team website, players go through "On-field workouts with individual or group instruction and drills, as well as 'perfect play drills.' Plays and drills with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace, are permitted. No Live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are allowed."

Phase Three is the final four weeks of the program and includes a three-day mandatory minicamp. Ten days of organized team practice activities (OTAs) include seven-on-seven, nine-on-nine and 11-on-11 drills, but no live contact is permitted.

Detroit has their mandatory minicamp that runs from June 10 until June 12.

Seven teams that hired new head coaches were allowed to open their voluntary programs two weeks ago.

More from Detroit Lions OnSI

feed

Published
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News