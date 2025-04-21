Detroit Lions Upgrade Locker Room at Performance Center
The Detroit Lions have responded to a need that was expressed by their players during the annual NFLPA report card.
Detroit has been willing to upgrade the practice facility, the weight room and have now significantly upgraded their locker room.
On the 2025 report card, the team only received a grade of C+for their team locker room, which was around average across the league (18th).
The new area for players appears much more modernized with amenities that players require to feel more comfortable, as they spend a numerous amount of hours at the practice facility during the regular season.
There are no plans as of yet for the locker room at Ford Field to receive the same upgrade, according to a team source.
Team president Rod Wood indicated at the annual league meeting a priority was going to be made to improve the outdated old locker room.
Wood indicated there would be a financial commitment made to upgrade the Performance Center for fans and for the roster during the NFL's annual meetings.
“We’re doing a lot of renovation to Allen Park again this year, brand new locker room for the players. Expanding the weight room, all new weight equipment," Wood said. "Staying contemporary with all those things is helped by that kind of revenue as well as increases in revenue elsewhere.”
There had been early whispers about the potential of moving out of Allen Park, but the convienence of the area and the lack of a better location has allowed the organization to feel comfortable staying for the foreseeable future.
"We have no plans to move right now," Wood explained. "We've looked at alternatives and there's not a great location that is superior to where we are. We are convenient to downtown, convenient to the airport, we are near all the highways. People have decided where to live based on where the facility is. It would be very disruptive to move."