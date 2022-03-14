Skip to main content

Tim Boyle Will Re-Sign with Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions will bring back backup quarterback Tim Boyle.

The Detroit Lions have made a decision on one of their backup quarterbacks. 

Heading into free agency, Detroit's front office had to decide if backups Tim Boyle and David Blough would return to play behind veteran Jared Goff. 

On Monday, it was reported by NFL Network the Lions and Boyle had agreed on a one-year, $2 million contract extension. 

The new deal will pay the 27-year-old signal caller $1.75 million in guaranteed money. Boyle also has the opportunity to earn an additional $500,000 in incentives. 

The backup was called upon in 2021 to play in five games and started three in place of Goff. 

While the offense did not exactly light up the scoreboard with points, the coaching staff still feels confident in Boyle's arm and mobility. 

Unfortunately, Boyle's inexperience played a factor in his play out on the field. 

Prior to signing with Detroit, the veteran backup had not even tossed 10 career passes during the regular season, as he backed up a future Hall of Famer in Aaron Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers. 

I’m not discouraged, I’m not,” Campbell said following the Lions loss to the Falcons. “He knows better than anybody, he’s got to learn from this and he’s got to cut those things out. But, there is some stuff in there that I’m pretty encouraged by.

“It’s easy to look at it and three interceptions and I know, but there is something about this guy and I think he’s going to get better. I think these reps are invaluable for him."

