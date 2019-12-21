5 Questions with Chad Jensen of SI Broncos Maven

Chad Jensen is the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of MileHighHuddle.com.

He answered five questions heading into the Lions-Broncos contest Sunday.

JM: What have your impressions been of Quarterback Drew Lock?

CJ: Lock has been a shot in the arm for the Broncos. He brings the 'it' factor and has the arm talent and athleticism to elevate the Broncos offense.

Lock embraces the gunslinger mentality and philosophy, which to him means, taking chances and the good outweighing the bad. The future looks bright with Lock at the helm.

JM: Sitting at 5-9, how have the fans reacted to the disappointments this season?

CJ: Fans have checked out since the Broncos started 0-4 on many levels. But following that 23-3 loss to the Chiefs, the wind Lock put in the fans' sails disappeared. Void. Depression.

But if he finishes strong these final two games, the fans will come back around.

JM: What are the key matchups you are looking out for on Sunday?

CJ: I'm mostly looking to see how Lock bounces back from his first loss. Does he rebound and battle or does he backslide? I'm worried about Kenny Golladay going up against the depleted Broncos secondary and the Lions' ground attack, with Kerryon Johnson's return, especially considering how decimated by injuries the D-line in Denver has been.

JM: Safety Justin Simmons is poised to cash in this offseason. What has impressed you the most about Simmons and will he be on the Broncos roster next season?

CJ: Whether by extension or franchise tag, hook or by crook, Simmons will remain a Bronco in 2020. He's the complete and total package. A leader, a community guy, an intense player and a big-time producer on the field. I'd like to see him still cut out some of his mental mistakes, which he's good for one big one per game. But he's poised to be a star in the league soon. I was very surprised he was snubbed from the Pro Bowl.

JM: How do you see the game shaping up on Sunday?

CJ: To me, it comes down the quarterbacks. Lock vs. Blough. I'm taking Lock. I think the Broncos offense will get back to clicking at home, in good weather, with a unit looking to erase its embarrassing performance last week in the snow at Arrowhead. The Lions will have their opportunities offensively, if Blough can manage them correctly. Give me the Broncos winning this one 27-17.

