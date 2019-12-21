LionMaven
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Lions are Prepared to Play in the Altitude in Denver

John Maakaron

On Sunday, the Lions will take on the Broncos in a Week 16 road matchup.

Head coach Matt Patricia was asked Friday during his media session about his teams preparation playing in high-altitude.

By most accounts, acclimating to the mile-high air takes at least nine days. 

For professional sports teams, that is not feasible. Experts say to avoid the negative effects like poor sleep or dehydration, teams should arrive as close to game time as possible.

"I think the one thing that I think most of the research has shown that if you go out a couple days ahead of time, that really doesn’t do it. If you’re going to go try to go acclimate, you’re going to have to do that at least a week, at least a couple days in advance," Patricia said.

Patricia expressed that dehydration is a major factor that affects athletes playing in Denver. Muscles tend to fatigue quicker and athletes dehydrate much sooner playing in altitude.

“You know, altitude is a little bit interesting out there. The biggest thing that affects you in Denver is really the dehydration. That’s really the biggest part of it with where they are," he said.

Patricia added, “We have a couple hydration protocols that we go through, depending on the guys. A lot of our guys, they sweat at different rates through the course of the week. We monitor their weight from that standpoint of just how much they’re losing, whether it’s practice or just their general hydration levels through the course of the week. Whether it’s extra electrolytes, whether it’s IVs, Gatorades, constant hydration, just being around, things like that. Making sure we’re monitoring what they’re doing when they get up in the morning from that standpoint – how much they are putting into their bodies after practice."

Injury Update

Linebacker Christian Jones, defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson and right tackle Rick Wagner were declared out for Sunday's game against the Broncos on Friday's injury report.

Running back Bo Scarbrough and linebacker Devon Kennard were listed as questionable. 

Related

Lamorandier: Lions Mock Draft Version 2.0

Trey Wingo Questions Firing of Jim Caldwell

RB Kerryon Johnson is Ready if Called Upon Sunday

Detroit Lions Wishlist

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dear Jim Caldwell, I'm Sorry

John Maakaron

Former Lions head coach Jim Caldwell was not appreciated enough during his time in Motown

Detroit Lions Write Open Letter to Fans

John Maakaron

Lions address 2019 season in open letter to fans

Detroit Lions Wishlist

rachelmariesports

Watch the latest video from Rachel Marie as she explains her Detroit Lions wishlist!

Lions Nab Auburn's Derrick Brown in Latest Mock Draft

Logan Lamorandier

Lions go all-defense route in Lamorandier's latest three-round mock draft

ESPN Analyst Trey Wingo Questions Firing of Jim Caldwell

John Maakaron

Trey Wingo questions if Jim Caldwell was treated fairly by Detroit Lions

Lamorandier: Lions CB Darius Slay Deserves To Be a Pro Bowler

Logan Lamorandier

Our Logan Lamorandier explains why Darius Slay deserves to be a Pro Bowler

Lions Fans Had Their Voices Heard

John Maakaron

Lions fans expressed anger at Ford Field and online regarding the direction the Lions are heading

Kerryon Johnson is Ready if Called Upon this Sunday

John Maakaron

Kerryon Johnson could return to play against Broncos this Sunday

Potential Lions Cap Casualties for 2020

Logan Lamorandier

Our Logan Lamorandier takes a look at some potential cap casualties heading into 2020

Rachel Marie Previews Lions-Broncos

rachelmariesports

Watch as Rachel Marie previews the Lions' clash with the Broncos Sunday