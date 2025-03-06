Lions Can Now Trade For Bengals Trey Hendrickson
A prominent pass rusher has officially requested a change of scenery.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson has formally been granted permission to seek a trade, according to multiple reports Thursday afternoon.
The Detroit Lions and general manager Brad Holmes could be among the potential suitors for the defender, who is in the final year of his current contract.
The Lions have one of the league’s best young pass rushers in Aidan Hutchinson, but have struggled to find a consistent second option and had a difficult time getting to opposing quarterbacks after Hutchinson suffered a season-ending injury.
As a result, Hendrickson could be a solid solution for the Lions’ need at the position. However, there could be complications financially, as a trade for Hendrickson could require the team that acquires him to sign him to a lucrative contract extension.
Hendrickson has been one of the league’s most productive pass rushers and an extension for him would likely be hefty as a result. He has recorded 17.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons. In eight seasons, he has totaled 77 sacks.
The veteran defender is due $16 million in the final year of his contract and will be 31 years old next season. Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby set the market with a three-year, $106.5 million extension agreed to earlier in the week.
Trading for Hendrickson will come at a hefty cost, as it will likely require multiple draft picks. Given how much Holmes has traditionally valued picks, it could be difficult for the team to meet the Bengals’ likely demands.
Hendrickson is the latest in a number of talented edge rushers to request a trade, including Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett.
It’s undoubted that Hendrickson would give the Lions one of the league’s most elite pass rush duos in the league. However, it would certainly come at a cost.