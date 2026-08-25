Two Defensive Backs Visit Detroit Lions For Tryout

The Detroit Lions may be a little short-handed in the secondary this week, with several players on the roster either not practicing or not being able to finish practice.

As a result, the team hosted two defensive backs, Eric Scott and Shaun Jolly, at the teams Allen Park Performance Center for a tryout.

Jolly, 27, played collegiately at Appalachian State (2017-2021), but went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns. He landed on the practice squad to start his rookie NFL campaign.

In late September of 2022, Jolly was signed from the practice squad of the Browns right to the active roster of the Los Angeles Rams. He spent three seasons playing for the NFC West squad.

In August of 2025, Jolly was waived with an injury designation, placed on the injured reserve list after clearing waivers and then released officially with an injury settlement.

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Scott, 28, played collegiately at Southern Mississippi. He ended up becoming a sixth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2023 NFL Draft. The outside cornerback also had a stint with the Kanas City Chiefs.

In August of 2022, Scott was waived by the AFC West squad with an injury designation.

Short-handed in defensive backs room

Christian Izien, who is in line to be the starting nickel cornerback, was not spotted at the portion of practice open to the media. Safety Thomas Harper was also not spotted.

Dan Campbell provided several injury updates prior to practice.

"Damone (Clark) will be, he is done indefinitely. So, this injury took place, shoot man, three weeks ago I guess, two weeks ago," said Dan Campbell. "So, unfortunately, it's significant enough to where he'll be out indefinitely. And then Harper has an ankle. It's just, how fast could he be ready this weekend? I think it's unlikely, but you never know.”

Clark was subsequently placed on the injured reserve list due to the severity of his injury.

Cornerback Nick Whiteside, Safety Dan Jackson and linebacker Trevor Nowaske were all unable to complete practice on Tuesday afternoon.

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