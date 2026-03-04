Ranking Detroit Lions Most Realistic 2026 Free Agent Targets

The Detroit Lions have had a busy week, making multiple roster moves that have shaken up their plans for free agency.

On Monday, the team traded veteran running back David Montgomery to the Houston Texans for offensive lineman Juice Scruggs and two draft picks, then released center Graham Glasgow. As a result, the team has added some cap space and could be more active in free agency.

While there are conflicting reports about how exactly general manager Brad Holmes plans to attack free agency, the Lions could certainly benefit from adding experienced talent in areas of need prior to the NFL draft.

While the team may not be in position to make a massive move, there are certainly marginal mid-tier players who could have big roles on the team's 2026 roster.

Here are six potential free agent targets for the Lions when free agency begins next week, ranked by potential impact in 2026 and beyond.

6.) S Jalen Thompson

The Lions have some uncertainty at the safety position due to injuries, as Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph are both nursing significant injuries. While both could wind up returning to form, at this stage of the offseason there's no guarantee that they'll be ready to go by the start of the regular season.

As a result, the Lions should be proactive and go get a veteran capable of starting in the back-half of their defense. Thompson is a seven-year veteran who has spent the duration of his career in Arizona, and has notched nine interceptions in that span. A willing run defender, Thompson would be an effective veteran addition who could provide insurance on a short-term deal.

5.) OT Braxton Jones

Having already made an external addition to their interior offensive line by acquiring Scruggs, but could also be looking to add veteran help at tackle. Swing tackle Dan Skipper retired and joined the team's coaching staff, and this could be a role the Lions look to a veteran to fill.

Enter Jones, who has starter upside but at the very least will be a serviceable depth piece behind Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell. With Decker being hampered by injuries last year, it would be a good investment by Detroit to add a veteran who has 44 starts under their belt like Jones.

4.) CB Kader Kohou

Kohou may be a forgotten name amongst fan circles, as he missed all of last season with a knee injury. However, the Lions have pursued players with similar profiles over Holmes' tenure as head coach, and the Lions have a need for secondary depth.

Amik Robertson, who has been the team's slot corner for the better part of the last two years, is set to be a free agent. As a result, any addition the team could make would likely need to have some versatility. Kohou's background is in the slot, as he had predominately played nickel for the Dolphins.

In an ideal world, the Lions are able to get the best out of Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw along with a strong year from D.J. Reed. However, Kohou has some upside at age 27 and could be a nice addition to the mostly young secondary.

3.) RB Brian Robinson Jr.

The trade of Montgomery shakes up the Lions' backfield, and breaks up what had been one of the league's most prolific duos. As a result, the Lions could be in the market for another back to pair with the dynamic Jahmyr Gibbs.

Robinson is a big-bodied back who has fit nicely in a tandem throughout his career. He was a feature back at times for the Commanders, but was most recently a complimentary piece behind Christian McCaffrey in San Francisco.

In four seasons, Robinson has totaled 662 carries and 2,729 yards. With a career average of 4.1 yards per carry, he's a big back who can be a nice second option behind Gibbs.

2.) EDGE Boye Mafe

Aidan Hutchinson is one of the unquestioned top pass-rushers in the game, but the Lions will need to be sure to add or retain players around him at the position. Both Al-Quadin Muhammad and Marcus Davenport are free agents, and the Lions would be well-suited to look externally.

Mafe doesn't have eye-popping statistics, but a closer look at his impact for the Super Bowl champion Seahawks indicates that he could fit Detroit's defense well. He plays with a high motor, and could thrive working opposite of Hutchinson.

1.) IOL Cade Mays

Even after acquiring Scruggs, the Lions still have some uncertainty on the interior offensive line. For starters, the release of Glasgow leaves them without a true center. Dan Campbell and company may be inclined to give Tate Ratledge another shot at the position, but Mays seems to be an ideal fit.

Mays started 27 of his 52 appearances over four seasons in Carolina, and impressed in 2025 when given the opportunity to start at the pivot position. The Tennessee product has the chance to blossom in a more consistent role, and the Lions' current vacancy is the perfect fit for him.

Detroit may be out of the price range on top centers Tyler Linderbaum and Connor McGovern, but a player like Mays is a mid-tier, affordable option with plenty of upside to help stabilize the offensive line.