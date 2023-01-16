The Detroit Lions are among a few NFL teams that have actually garnered a significant amount of positive attention, even though the team did not make the playoffs this year.

Finishing the season with eight victories in 10 outings has put the team in the center of many discussions regarding which teams are poised to break out in 2023.

"One Pride, man. You better buckle up for One Pride, because they’re a gritty group," Detroit general manager Brad Holmes expressed. "Their energy’s unmatched, and you just better be ready every single week, so much appreciation with what those guys did and what those guys brought. Just in regards to the season, obviously finishing up at 9-8, 5-1 within the division. It's an improvement.

"I believe it is a step in the right direction, and it’s another step to where we want to go, but we still have work to do," Holmes continued. "And, I do think that we’re just getting started. I think we’re just getting started, and we’re just going to keep going up from here. Last year, a foundation was laid, a culture was put in place. But, this year, I think the standard is set now. I believe the standard is set, and that standard is not going to be compromised. It’s not going to be compromised no matter what. And, it’s a standard of who’s on this team, who’s in this building, a standard of who’s on this staff and all of that’s earned. I think everybody did earn that this year, and couldn’t really be prouder of it."

This week, the All Lions podcast explores the level of optimism being shown to the Lions, as they enter the 2023 season with much higher expectations, including playoff aspirations.

"Stick" from Woodward Sports is the guest this week. He shares his reaction to the 2022 season, addresses if nine wins is good enough for the organization at this time and whether quarterback Jared Goff is a signal-caller that can be trusted to take the team to the playoffs.

