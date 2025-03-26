Analyst: Lions Making It Clear Team Does Not Trust Hendon Hooker
The free agency signing of veteran quarterback Kyle Allen has left supporters and pundits wondering about the future of Detroit Lions backup quarterback Hendon Hooker.
ESPN NFL writer Ben Solak recently ranked each NFL team's free agency class.
Detroit was ranked fourth in the entire league, largely due to being able to retain their own free agents and replacing veteran defensive back Carlton Davis with D.J. Reed at a lower cost.
The signing of Allen has opened the floodgates even more on the notion the organization does not trust Hooker.
Prior to the start of the postseason, veteran signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater was brought back, and then was made the No. 2 quarterback behind Jared Goff for the game against the Washington Commanders.
"The implications behind the Kyle Allen signing. There's nothing wrong with the signing -- everyone loves a veteran quarterback at QB2. But the Lions are making it clear they do not trust Hendon Hooker," Solak explained. "They replaced him at QB2 with Teddy Bridgewater last season once Bridgewater was done coaching his way to a high school championship, and Hooker will now battle with Allen for the same job. At this point, I'd be surprised if the 2023 third-round pick becomes a reliable backup anywhere. The Lions probably need a new developmental QB of the future."
It does not appear that Hooker is currently on the trade block, but his future as the team's backup may be more in question now than it has ever been, since he landed in Motown back in 2023.
Solak was a supporter of the team retaining many of their own free agents. Across the league, many have praised Detroit's efforts in building up the roster the past four years.
Part of the formula for success has been targeting clear fits in the draft and retaining players who have succeeded on the field and bought in to the Lions' identity and culture.
"The Lions' lone big ticket free agent addition was Reed, who replaces the outgoing Carlton Davis III at a $4 million yearly discount. That's a solid swap," Solak wrote. "Otherwise, they kept Barnes on a cheap deal relative to other linebackers; Onwuzurike, an ascending pass-rushing defensive tackle who had to moonlight as a defensive end last season; and Davenport, who is a good scheme fit but missed almost the entire season with injury."
Detroit was also able to retain offensive lineman Dan Skipper and wideout Tim Patrick on affordable, short-term deals.