Lions' 2025 NFL Draft Tight End Big Board
The Detroit Lions have multiple areas of need headed into the 2025 NFL Draft, including along both the defensive and offensive line.
While tight end already has a high-level starter in Pro Bowler Sam LaPorta, it doesn't mean that Detroit general manager Brad Holmes won't attempt to further strengthen the position group this April.
Without further ado, here is a look at six tight ends the organization could target on the first couple days of the 2025 draft.
Tyler Warren, Penn State
Warren, standing in at roughly 6-foot-5, 256 pounds, is a big, physical tight end equipped with solid route-running ability, strong hands and plenty of athleticism. The one-time quarterback also possesses a healthy degree of competitive spirit, and is willing to do whatever it takes for his team to win.
Warren recorded 104 catches, 1,230 yards and eight touchdowns for the Nittany Lions during the 2024 season, and earned an overall mark of 91.3 from Pro Football Focus.
He'd form an elite one-two punch at tight end for the Lions with LaPorta. However, I don't see Warren being available when Detroit's first-round selection rolls around at No. 28 overall. And I also don't envision the Lions trading up to nab the Penn State product.
Colston Loveland, Michigan
Loveland, just like Warren, is a likely Day 1 prospect. He possesses prototypical NFL size (6-foot-6, 248 pounds), a great catch radius, plus route-running ability and strong yards-after–the-catch ability. He has all the makings of a No. 1 tight end at the next level, and would form a productive pass-catching duo with LaPorta in the Motor City.
The Michigan product compiled 56 catches, 582 yards and five scores in 2024, while amassing a PFF overall grade of 85.9.
Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green
Fannin, checking in at 6-foot-3, 241 pounds, is a proficient run-blocker and pass-catcher, and can wreak havoc with the ball in his hands. His physical strength and elusiveness combine to make him a matchup nightmare. He has all the necessary traits to be an offensive asset for an NFL franchise.
In 2024, Fannin produced an FBS TE single-season record 117 receptions and 1,555 receiving yards, along with a team-leading 10 receiving touchdowns. For his efforts, he became the first tight end in FBS history to win MAC Player of the Year.
Gunnar Helm, Texas
Helm, measuring out at 6-foot-5, 241 pounds, is gifted with ultra reliable hands and sneaky athleticism. He might not be a game-breaking tight end at the next level, but he still has a chance to develop into a competent NFL starter.
Helm set a single-season Texas record for a tight end with 60 catches and 786 receiving yards in 2024. He also amassed seven touchdowns.
Elijah Arroyo, Miami (Fla.)
Checking in at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, Arroyo is a big-bodied tight end with strong hands and big-time football smarts. He showcased at Miami the ability to be a big-play threat down the field, and he'd be a nice vertical weapon for Lions signal-caller Jared Goff. He profiles as a matchup issue in the slot for opposing defenses at the next level.
Arroyo recorded 35 receptions, 590 yards and seven TDs in his final campaign with the Hurricanes.
Mason Taylor, LSU
Taylor, measuring in at 6-foot-5, 251 pounds, is a well-rounded tight end equipped with a high football IQ. In his time at LSU, he proved that he can make an impact in the short, intermediate and deep passing games.
He also is gifted with good football genes. His father, Jason Taylor, is a Pro Football Hall of Famer who amassed 139.5 total sacks. Meanwhile, his uncle, Zach Thomas, is also a Pro Football Hall of Famer.
Taylor secured an LSU TE single-season record 55 receptions in ‘24. He also accumulated 546 receiving yards and two touchdowns in his final season with the Tigers.