Worst-Case Scenario for Detroit Lions in 2021 NFL Draft

The decisions made by the Atlanta Falcons could significantly impact who the Lions select in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The 2021 NFL Draft is a mere two days away and supporters of the Detroit Lions should pay close attention to when the Atlanta Falcons are on the clock.

The hope should be Atlanta's front office determines it is time to find their quarterback of the future and decides to select a quarterback with the fourth pick.

This scenario allows the Lions to potentially choose from tight end Kyle Pitts, offensive lineman Penei Sewell and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

One of those three marquee draft prospects would end up on the Lions roster.

It is oftentimes not too challenging to play out worst-case scenarios that could occur to the Lions.

Detroit Lions

Given the organization's track record, remaining hopeful is quite the challenge.

But, it is our duty to point out what could go wrong on Thursday evening on night one of the draft.

If Atlanta becomes enamored with tight end Kyle Pitts and decides to choose him at No. 4, a realistic scenario could play out that leaves Detroit hoping a team behind them is clamoring for a quarterback.

At No. 5, the Cincinnati Bengals could select Sewell to aid and protect quarterback Joe Burrow, who will be returning after suffering a major knee injury his rookie campaign in the NFL.

Sitting at No. 6, the Miami Dolphins could look to bolster their offense by selecting Chase one spot ahead of Detroit.

Three marquee players would be off the board and Detroit would be staring directly at the fourth-best quarterback remaining on the board.

Teams looking for a quarterback would be lighting up Detroit's phone -- but depending on the asking price, a deal might not get accomplished, forcing Detroit to make a selection.

Would Detroit select quarterbacks Trey Lance or Justin Fields at No. 7?

Linebacker Micah Parsons is not an awful selection, but would be widely viewed as a reach in the top 10.

Several of the latest mock drafts that have been released have the Lions selecting an offensive lineman.

Rashawn Slater has the experience of playing several positions along the offensive line and his upside is quite appealing. But, how often have the Lions chosen the second best player at his position and had the player outshine the consensus top player?

A lot of hope would enter into the equation if Atlanta does not select a quarterback, but new general manager Brad Holmes and Co. must find ways to instill hope in supporters by selecting a player who ends up being highly productive for the organization.

Lance or Fields would look good in a Falcons uniform, no?

