Lions Land Aidan Hutchinson's 'Running Mate' in Kiper's Mock Draft
NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper has released his latest two-round NFL mock draft, and this edition has the Lions targeting a defensive end in the first round and an offensive lineman in the second round.
With the No. 28 overall pick, the Lions added Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku.
One of the primary goals for Detroit's front office this offseason is to target a player that can produce alongside Aidan Hutchinson. Marcus Davenport was brought back after missing the majority of the 2024 season, but added help would benefit Detroit's defense in solving the riddle of being able to sack the quarterback more consistently.
As Kiper explained, "The Lions' defense was hammered by injuries last season. Even before the injured reserve started filling up, though, the edge rush depth chart was concerning. Aidan Hutchinson -- who is coming off a leg injury -- needs a running mate. The only other Detroit edge rusher with more than three sacks last season was Za'Darius Smith (four), who was acquired at midseason and released this spring."
Last season, the 6-foot-2, 248-pound defensive lineman recorded 65 pressures and 16.5 sacks. He has been projected to the Lions in several of the latest mock drafts released since December.
With Detroit's second-pick, the NFL draft analyst has the Lions targeting offensive lineman Andy Belton out of NC State at No. 60.
"The Lions lost Kevin Zeitler in free agency, and some combination of Kayode Awosika and Christian Mahogany is currently in line to take over at right guard," Kiper writes. "Belton (6-foot-6 and 336 pounds) has played all but 11 of his 2,146 career snaps at left tackle. However, he could slide inside in the pros -- and the Lions might opt for that in Year 1."