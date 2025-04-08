Perfect Late-Round EDGE Prospect for Lions
The 2025 NFL Draft is right around the corner.
Day 1 of the three-day draft is set for Thursday, April 24, in Green Bay, Wisc., and there is still uncertainty regarding what the Lions will do at No. 28 overall.
It's likely that Brad Holmes & Co. target either an interior offensive lineman or an EDGE defender with the pick.
If they go the offensive lineman route, they'll have to turn their attention to an EDGE less heralded than the likes of Marshall’s Mike Green and Boston College’s Donovan Ezeiruaku. If such comes to fruition and Detroit waits until late Day 2 or even Day 3 to address the position, Louisville's Ashton Gillotte would be an optimal target.
Gillotte, standing in at 6-foot-3, 264 pounds, is a powerful, explosive defensive lineman equipped with a high-end motor. He is a plus-defender in the run game, and has the ability to make a difference as a pass-rusher, too.
He was highly productive in his final two seasons with the Cardinals, recording a staggering 120-plus total pressures and 14 total sacks. In 2024 alone, he amassed 41 hurries, 11 quarterback hits and five sacks in 12 games and 632 overall defensive snaps. He also earned an 87.8 Pro Football Focus overall grade for his efforts, including a 78.0 run-defense grade and an 89.9 pass-rush mark.
ESPN NFL Draft analyst Field Yates mentioned the Louisville product as a late-round fit for the Lions during a recent pre-draft conference call.
As Yates expressed, “(Gillotte) had a great season back in 2023, ninth-most sacks in all the FBS. Came back down to earth this year in terms of sack production. But (a) big, powerful, 275-pound EDGE rusher who’s got sort of this barrel-chested build. He ran a 4.63 40 at the Louisville Pro Day, impressive right there.”
Gillotte might see his draft stock hurt a bit by his lack of length (sub-33-inch arms). However, despite that, he still proved to be an ultra reliable performer during his time at Louisville. And even more importantly, he has a chance to develop into a productive three-down lineman at the next level.
It's why he'd be a perfect late-round target for Detroit this April.