ESPN: Lions Have Second-Best Chance to Land No. 1 Pick in 2022 NFL Draft

Will the Detroit Lions be among the worst teams in the National Football League in 2021?

One of the key storylines for supporters of the Detroit Lions this season will be just how much improvement the team makes in head coach Dan Campbell's first season in Motown.

Despite positive rhetoric flowing out of the team's practice facility, the retooling franchise could still be the team that secures the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

According to ESPN's Football Power Index, the Lions have the second-best odds of finishing with the worst record in the National Football League.

FPI, which determines strength ratings for each team, then uses those ratings to simulate the season 20,000 times to create projections.

"Look, I’m not going to sit here and kid you; you think I’ve got all the answers? I don’t have all the answers," head coach Dan Campbell said in June following veteran minicamp. "I’m not going to tell you that. But, I know, and I’m very comfortable in my own ability and those around me. And, I know what it takes to win. I do. But, that doesn’t mean I’m going to stop growing and learning and working."

The Houstons Texans are currently the odds-on favorite to secure the No. 1 pick.

In 2022, the Lions will have two first-round picks, as they secured an extra first round selection from the Los Angeles Rams along with quarterback Jared Goff in the Matthew Stafford trade.

