Lions Ideal First Two 2025 NFL Draft Picks
The Detroit Lions front office and coaching staff has been doing their due diligence in preparation of the upcoming NFL Draft.
With free agency aimed at plugging holes, general manager Brad Holmes has the opportunity to add young draft prospects to a roster that is right in the middle of their current Super Bowl window.
A plethora of expensive contract extensions makes it even more imperative the team is able to land productive talent that is inexpensive relative to the salary cap.
This week, draft analyst Chad Reuter recently shared what the ideal first two draft picks could look like for each of the 32 teams in the National Football League, including selections for the Lions that help to fill clear voids.
Round 1, Pick No. 28
Offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea was a durable three-year starter who projects to be a reliable and productive guard at the next level.
As Reuter explained, "Matching Savaiinaea with the Lions was one of the easiest calls to make when writing this article. His girth on the line belies the mobility with which he can get to the second level, and the team needs to replace lost starter Kevin Zeitler to maintain the success of the best unit on the roster."
Round 2, Pick No. 60
Lions OnSI has learned that UCLA Bruins linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo has drawn stronger interest from 11 NFL teams, who have formally invited him for top-30 visits.
Reuter notes, "Oladejo fits the Lions well not only because they could use his strength and length to complement as he returns from a leg injury that ended his season in October, but because of his competitive nature and energy."
While the Lions have yet to invite Oladejo for an official visit, a review of his college tape reveals a player that has strong potential to make an impact at the next level early in his career.