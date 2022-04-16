Skip to main content

Lions John Dorsey Present at WR Drake London's Pro Day

Could the Detroit Lions draft a wideout with the No. 32 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft?

The Detroit Lions could potentially be prepared to select one or two wideouts in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

Detroit's coaching staff has not shied away from expressing their desire to increase competition in the wide receivers room. 

“We’re going to be searching for a guy that can go in and help our offense put this ball down the field and really be a guy that we can -- I shouldn’t just say throw it up, but we know backside X, they’re going to roll the coverage to St. Brown on the frontside,” wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El explained to reporters, via SB Nation. “We know we can get man one-on-one on the backside, let’s get that ball over there, knowing he’s going to win. That’s the idea behind it.”

In free agency, the team retained Kalif Raymond and Josh Reynolds and decided to sign 25-year-old wideout DJ Chark to a one-year, $10 million contract. 

Detroit's offense could still benefit from adding more receivers who can take the top off of opposing defenses. 

USC Trojans wideout Drake London has the size and capability of beating opposing defensive backs on deep passing routes. 

Earlier this week, Lions senior personnel executive John Dorsey attended London’s personal pro day.

The 6-foot-4, 219-pound wideout did not run the 40-yard dash, but participated in drills for personnel evaluators. 

At the combine, London explained how former teammate and current Lions standout receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has been aiding him all throughout the pre-draft process. 

"Definitely a big brother right there. I was blessed enough to get in a room with him when I was younger and be there with him for two years. So he's definitely been in my ear, helping me through this process.," London said. "I watched a lot of his games. For him to come up on the scene at the end was definitely something that he had to prove himself, and I'm happy he did."

