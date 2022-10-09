The Detroit Lions will look to notch their second win of the season when they square off with the New England Patriots Sunday. It marks the Lions' final contest before their Week 6 bye.

Although it's a road game for the Lions, which are winless away from Ford Field during the Dan Campbell era, it wouldn't be a complete shock if Detroit came out on top in the Week 5 tilt.

Without further ado, here are the three things the Lions must do to beat the Bailey Zappe-led Patriots Sunday.

Limit the Patriots' run game

It will be easier said than done, as the Patriots possess a dynamic ground attack.

Led by 25-year-old Damien Harris, New England has accumulated the 10th-most rushing yards (514) and the fifth-most rushing scores (five) through the first four weeks of the season. It has also amassed 4.5 yards per rushing attempt, the 13th-highest total among all 32 NFL franchises.

Additionally, Harris and his running back counterpart Rhamondre Stevenson have each rushed for north of 200 total yards and north of 4.5 yards a carry thus far this year.

Specifically, Harris has produced 246 yards on 53 carries, good for an average of 4.6 yards a carry. Meanwhile, Stevenson has compiled 211 yards on 43 carries, equating to an average of 4.9 yards per rushing attempt.

These backs could be in for a big day against Detroit's porous rushing defense.

Leading into Sunday's tilt at Gillette Stadium, the Lions have allowed the third-most rushing yards (662), along with the most rushing touchdowns (10) and the most rushing yards per attempt (5.6).

So, don't expect Aaron Glenn's defense to stifle New England's run game. However, if it were to at least limit the productivity of Harris and Stevenson, the Patriots' top two backs, it would go a long way toward Detroit securing the Week 5 victory.

Establish the ground game

Even with D'Andre Swift out for Sunday's contest, the Lions have a great opportunity to establish the run game.

Jamaal Williams, Detroit's No. 2 back, is coming off a 108-yard, two-touchdown performance last week against the Seattle Seahawks, and he's now averaging 4.5 yards a carry on the season. Meanwhile, the Patriots have allowed 5.1 yards per rushing attempt -- the fourth-worst mark in the league -- through the first quarter of the 2022 campaign.

It should bode well for the Lions' chances of establishing the run, which remains the team's bread and butter offensively (even with Jared Goff's success through the air so far this year).

And, if Williams is able to break off a few big runs Sunday, it only enhances Detroit's odds of emerging victorious in the Week 5 contest.

Utilize T.J. Hockenson early and often

Even with Amon-Ra St. Brown expected to play Sunday, the Lions need to continue to target Hockenson in a big way, as they did a week ago against the Seahawks.

Goff connected with the fourth-year tight end eight times for 179 yards and two scores vs. Seattle. It was a career-best day for Hockenson, who also set the franchise single-game record for reception yards by a tight end.

Now, on Sunday, I'm not expecting the Iowa product to replicate the above performance. However, I would like to see Detroit's offensive gameplan heavily feature the 2020 Pro Bowler.

It would only make sense, as the Patriots have allowed a league-high five touchdowns to tight ends this season.

Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson needs to exploit all the mismatches that he possibly can against Bill Belichick's defense.

It's why Johnson needs to work the big red-zone target into the passing game early and often in this Week 5 matchup.