Predictions: Lions-Patriots

Christian Booher

The Detroit Lions have one of the league's best offenses and coincidentally, the league's worst defense.

Facing a rookie quarterback in Bailey Zappe, barring anything unforeseen, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn’s mettle will be tested.

Without D’Andre Swift, the Lions will be leaning heavily on Jamaal Williams in the run game. Jared Goff has proven he can make things happen with a limited supporting cast, so look for Detroit’s offense to still make plays.

All said, the Lions will be competitive once again on Sunday. However, New England’s edge is on the sidelines where Bill Belichick resides. Because of this, the Lions will fall just short and lose a winnable game.

Patriots 27, Lions 23

Vito Chirco

Matt Patricia, now the offensive play-caller for the New England Patriots, will look to exact revenge on the Lions in this Week 5 matchup.

The Patriots are averaging just 18.5 points a game, and will be led on Sunday by third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe, a fourth-round pick of New England in the 2022 NFL Draft.

On the surface, it seems like this should be an easy victory for Detroit, even on the road at Gillette Stadium.

However, to take a phrase from ESPN "College Gameday" analyst Lee Corso: "Not so fast, my friend."

The reason why: the Patriots' running back duo of Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson.

Harris leads the way for the Patriots' backs, with 246 yards and three touchdowns (on 53 carries). Meanwhile, Stevenson has amassed 211 yards and a score (on 43 carries).

On the season, New England's backfield has rushed for 4.5 yards an attempt, the 13th-best mark among all 32 NFL franchises.

Meanwhile, Detroit has allowed the third-most yards on the ground through four weeks (662). And, it's allowed the most rushing touchdowns (10), plus the most rushing yards per attempt (5.6).

To me, it adds up to another disappointing loss for the Lions in this Week 5 tilt.

Patriots 28, Lions 21

Jeff Hanisch, USA TODAY Sports

Camren Clouthier

Fresh off another disappointing loss to the Seahawks, the 1-3 Lions will attempt to rebound against the Patriots this Sunday.

I am curious to see how the Lions will perform against former head coach Matt Patricia, but I do not expect the results to be especially pretty.

Unfortunately, with the timing of the injuries to key players on the roster, my faith in the team is dwindling. Without guys like D'Andre Swift and Amon-Ra St. Brown fully healthy, it will be challenging to make anything happen.

This one will certainly be close, and perhaps the Lions will get lucky against a rookie QB in Bailey Zappe. But, unfortunately, I just don't see Detroit getting the job done in Foxborough. I think Detroit will fall to 1-4 on the season, heading into the bye week.

It's beginning to look more and more like a classic Lions season.

Patriots 27, Lions 24

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions got some good news with the return of Amon-Ra St. Brown. Jared Goff has been able to lead the offense, regardless of who has been available to suit up. The team is playing extremely well on offense, while the defense has been floundering and giving up yards and points at far too high of a rate for anyone's liking.

Stopping the rushing attack of the Patriots will be tough for Aaron Glenn and Co. this week, but the offense will keep Detroit in the game all the way until the final whistle. I see the Lions losing an extremely close game at Gillette Stadium.

Patriots 27, Lions 24