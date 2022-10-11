Lions Land Top Defensive Prospects in Latest 2023 Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions' defense is a clear weakness holding the organization back from having sustained success, early in the 2022 season.

While the offense has made strides forward, the defense is in complete disarray.

Veterans are getting benched, young players with little playing experience in the secondary are seeing the field and top draft picks are learning on the job.

With the team entering the bye week at 1-4, it is naturally time to turn our attention to the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

Currently, sitting with the No. 3 and No. 14 picks in the draft, it is a prime opportunity for general manager Brad Holmes to draft top defensive players to fill significant holes on the defense.

No. 3 pick -- EDGE Will Anderson Jr.

With their top draft pick, the Lions should continue to solidify their defensive line and target Alabama Crimson Tide EDGE Will Anderson Jr.

According to SI's NFL Draft Bible, "He is one of the most twitchy and fastest pass-rushers that we’ve seen come off the edge in quite some time. His ability to convert speed to power, along with his bend and athleticism, enables him to use an array of moves to get to the quarterback. Piling up 17.5 sacks in the SEC as Anderson did a year ago will draw lots of attention but one of the more underrated aspects of his game is to play containment and set the edge in the run game as well."

Last season, Anderson tallied 101 tackles, including 31 tackles for loss.

No. 14 pick -- CB Joey Porter Jr.

In the secondary, Amani Oruwariye could be on his way out of town, as he was a healthy scratch against the New England England Patriots.

Aaron Glenn's secondary has yet to show they can take the field and consistently avoid miscommunications and costly coverage breakdowns at inopportune times.

With the No. 14 overall pick, Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is a player that has the potential to make an immediate impact in Glenn's defensive scheme.

All Lions writer Christian Booher explained, "Standing in at 6-foot-2, he indeed has the necessary build and length to compete at the highest level. Among his top skills is his ability to play in press coverage, as he’s uses his length to match up with receivers at the line of scrimmage."

A review of film shows a player who breaks quickly and has natural instincts to quickly recognize responsibilities in both run and pass coverage.

Detroit's coaching staff will relish Porter's willingness to tackle who can also set the edge.