List of Detroit Lions 2025 Local Pro Day Invitees
The Detroit Lions are set to host their local pro day for NFL Draft prospects on Tuesday, April 8 at the team's Allen Park Performance Center.
Players participating do not officially count against the limit of 30 total official pre-draft visits NFL teams are allowed to conduct prior to the draft.
Meetings in-person are crucial to the draft process, as prospects are able to meet with coaches and medical personnel in order to make their case why they could contribute, if drafted or signed as an undrafted free agent following seven total rounds of the NFL Draft.
Detroit's front office and coaching staff have indicated the amount of research done on prospects gives general manager Brad Holmes as much information as possible to make informed decisions in filling out the roster.
As a result, the team has prioritized the draft even more than free agency, just based on the comfort level of having learned about players more intimately.
List of 2025 Lions local day invitees:
- RB Peny Boone, Central Florida
- RB Jacquez Stuart, Toledo
- RB Myren Harris, Davenport
- QB Cole Snyder, Eastern Michigan
- WR Tyrone Broden, Arkansas
- TE Christion Carter, Northern Illinois
- TE Blake Daniels, Eastern Michigan
- TE Maliq Carr, Houston
- TE Anthony Torres, Toledo
- OL Josh Priebe, Michigan
- OL Luke Newman, Michigan State
- OL Spencer Brown, Oklahoma
- DL Ali Saad, Bowling Green
- EDGE Josiah Stewart, Michigan
- DT Peyton Price, Eastern Michigan
- DT Maverick Hansen, Michigan State
- DT Darius Alexander, Toledo
- DT Muftah Ageli, OK State
- LB Devin Veresuk, Windsor
- LB Dorian Mausi, Auburn
- LB Kobe King, Penn State
- CB Aamir Hall, Michigan
- DB Daraun McKinney, Central Michigan
- K Griffin Milovanski, Wayne State
- LS William Wagner, Michigan