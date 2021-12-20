Detroit Lions Make NFL History in Victory Over Cardinals

The Detroit Lions secured themselves a little bit of history in their Week 15 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

According to CBS Sports, It is the first time in NFL history a team with one victory or fewer defeated a team with 10 or more wins by double-digits.

“That was fun. So, proud of our guys. We knew what we had to do today and we did it, really in all three phases across the board," head coach Dan Campbell said in his opening statement following his team's second victory of the season. "The minute it felt like something may go the wrong way, we were able to tilt it back into our favor. I was proud of those guys, golly. We showed up and next-man-up mentality. The next man up did a good job today across the board. But as a team, man, I was proud of them.”

Campbell and the coaching staff has observed the roster still has belief in the game plans being put together and are going out and competing no matter who the opponent is.

"That’s what we’re trying to build around here and I do think that those guys have bought into it," Campbell said. "I felt like they bought into it all year, it’s just been, what gets us over the edge? What’s going to get us to that point where we start figuring it out and we can keep the momentum in our favor? And so we did it today. We executed the game plan perfectly. It was a great job by our coaches putting it together and then obviously just those players stepping up and just not -- they don’t care. Like, they don’t care. They don’t care who we’re playing. It’s like, ‘Let’s go.’ They’re ready to go, they believe, they have. Shoot, man, that’s all you can ask for as your players as a coach. Just guys who want to come back, go to work and they don’t give a crap who we’re playing. So I was proud of them.”

