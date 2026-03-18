Grading Detroit Lions Signing D.J. Wonnum

The Detroit Lions were able to add depth to their defensive line unit with the addition of veteran outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum.

Detroit was not able to find success with Marcus Davenport, so the expectation is Wonnum will be able to fill a clear void along the defensive line.

Davenport was hurt for a large portion of his stint in Motown, making it difficult for Detroit's coaching staff to have their vision for the defense fully enacted.

While general manager Brad Holmes has finally added to a thin room, most believe the team is not yet done filling out the defensive end room. There could be an additional signing in free agency or multiple draft selections.

Coming out of college, NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlien expressed, "Wonnum has experience playing standing or with a hand down but is best suited as a rush linebacker in a 3-4. He's not a premium pass rusher but possesses desirable length and slippery body turn to create pressure with secondary rush effort or when activated in a twisting front. He carries decent core strength but might always struggle as a run defender due to below-average bend. His lack of speed and suddenness could work against him and his ceiling might be as a good backup with rotational potential off the edge."

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard expressed at the combine the coaching staff was going to search for each and every avenue to find ways to improve.

“It’s what we normally do every year, but this year, we’ve taken a different approach, so to say, with slowing that down,” said Sheppard. “What we’ve done is we’re tearing off all the band-aids, trying to look through every crack and crevice to see where the good things were, the bad things were, and where can we improve as coaches, players, and in totality.”

With defensive tackles Tyleik Williams and Alim McNeill expected to improve in 2026, Detroit's defensive line has the potential to continue their development.

In the pre-draft process Wonnum was praised for his strength, athleticism and ability to create seperation to be able to get to the quarterback or disrupt plays.

If he is able to stay healthy, he may have a chance to stay beyond the 2026 season.

Grade: B-

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