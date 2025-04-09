Lions Could Target Former Bears EDGE in Free Agency
The Detroit Lions are continuing to seek out potential help at the defensive end position. At the annual league meeting, general manager Brad Holmes expressed the team was still searching in free agency to address areas of need.
According to ESPN, free agent defensive end DeMarcus Walker recently visited the team's Allen Park Performance Center.
Walker, 30, was selected by the Denver Broncos in the second-round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The defender also had stints with the Texans and Titans before signing with the Chicago Bears in 2023.
He secured a three-year, $21 million contract with Chicago that also included $15.65 million in guaranteed money. Releasing Walker prior to that start of free agency saved the Bears $5.916 million against the cap.
In 17 games last season, the veteran defensive lineman recorded 47 tackles, 16 quarterback hits and 3.5 sacks. Throughout his eight-year career, Walker has played in 100 regular-season games and made 42 starts. He’s tallied 191 career tackles 26.5 sacks and 40 tackles for loss.
Playing for current Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen in 2022, Walker arguably had his best career season. He was able to secure 32 tackles and seven sacks, with both being career highs.
The free agent is also set to meet with the Giants this week, who could be considered a favorite to land his services based on the past working relationship.
Detroit made the decision to bring back veteran defensive end Marcus Davenport on a one-year prove-it deal.
It is expected the team will also target another edge rusher in the upcoming NFL draft.