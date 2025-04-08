Power Rankings: Lions Still 'Major Threat' in 2025
Th Detroit Lions are still considered among the best NFL teams in the latest power rankings, following the main free agency period.
Sports Illustrated recently completed ranking all 32 teams and had the Lions at No. 3, behind only the Bills and Eagles.
As writer Conor Orr explained, "The Lions prodded both the high and low ends of the cornerback market this offseason after seeing what could happen when it all breaks down at the end of the season. While I wouldn’t be surprised if Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes don’t have one more big move in the tank, this offseason was enough to hold the fort and remain a major threat in 2025."
Touchdown Wire had a different stance, ranking the Lions eighth. The biggest question marks the majority of pundits have is how the team will respond to losing both coordinators.
"Roster-wise, the Lions are still very good," Jarrett Bailey wrote. "However, the obvious question is what will the offense look like without Ben Johnson? I still expect Detroit to be good, but they have a lot to prove."
Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson were instrumental in Detroit turning around their fortunes. Dan Campbell has often stated he empowers his coaches to take on increased responsibilities running their units in order to best prepare them for future opportunities.
With both departing for head coaching opportunities, Detroit must move forward with two new coordinators.
Teams in the past have had slight regression with coaching staff turnover, but does not necessarily prevent the team from advancing far in the postseason.