All Lions

Power Rankings: Lions Still 'Major Threat' in 2025

Lions have question marks, but are still considered Super Bowl contenders.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Th Detroit Lions are still considered among the best NFL teams in the latest power rankings, following the main free agency period.

Sports Illustrated recently completed ranking all 32 teams and had the Lions at No. 3, behind only the Bills and Eagles.

As writer Conor Orr explained, "The Lions prodded both the high and low ends of the cornerback market this offseason after seeing what could happen when it all breaks down at the end of the season. While I wouldn’t be surprised if Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes don’t have one more big move in the tank, this offseason was enough to hold the fort and remain a major threat in 2025."

Touchdown Wire had a different stance, ranking the Lions eighth. The biggest question marks the majority of pundits have is how the team will respond to losing both coordinators.

"Roster-wise, the Lions are still very good," Jarrett Bailey wrote. "However, the obvious question is what will the offense look like without Ben Johnson? I still expect Detroit to be good, but they have a lot to prove."

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson were instrumental in Detroit turning around their fortunes. Dan Campbell has often stated he empowers his coaches to take on increased responsibilities running their units in order to best prepare them for future opportunities.

With both departing for head coaching opportunities, Detroit must move forward with two new coordinators.

Teams in the past have had slight regression with coaching staff turnover, but does not necessarily prevent the team from advancing far in the postseason.

More from Detroit Lions OnSI

feed

Published
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News