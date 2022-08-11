The Detroit Lions have quickly captured the attention of the nation and NFL football fans.

The debut of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” was much anticipated, and so far NFL fans are still buzzing from the debut episode that featured a look at head coach Dan Campbell and his coaching staff.

From Campbell’s Metallica references to rookie Aidan Hutchinson and Malcolm Rodriguez performing songs and dancing in front of the team, viewers are learning more and more about a football team that is in the early stages of a full-scale rebuild.

Bettors in the last 30 days have really started to put their money down on the Lions to have success this season.

Related: NFL odds currently available at SI Sportsbook

The Hard Knocks effect has been immediate, as the Lions were the most-bet team to win the NFC North in the past 24 hours.

Campbell is no stranger to producing sound bytes, as the new season instantly kicked off with a bang.

Detroit's second-year coach must continue to rally his team, as the Lions are among the youngest teams in the league.

"There’s a number of teams, they just barely get to the water. There’s a number of teams that just get to the water, there’s a number of teams where that’s all they get to," Campbell told the team in the opening scene of Hard Knocks. "Then there’s a number of teams, they are in the shallows, and they come in a hurry and they are all over your (expletive). They strike and move and they’re dangerous men. You just got to get a hold of them though, if you just get a hold of them and drag them out to the deep, dark abyss, you can drown them.”