If you're looking for speed at the wide receiver position, look no further than the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins, which happen to be the Lions' Week 8 opponent, feature two of the quickest receivers in the entire game: Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

They likely will pose matchup problems aplenty for Aaron Glenn's defense on Sunday.

Going into the Week 8 tilt, Hill has been Tua Tagovailoa's No. 1 target, with a team-leading 57 receptions and 773 yards. He's the receiver that draws the majority of the headlines for Miami, after his years of dominance with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hill, affectionately known as "Cheetah", was a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro with the Chiefs. He also helped Kansas City win Super Bowl LIV (54).

Hill has been a big-play target for Tagovailoa, since joining the Dolphins this past offseason. So far this season, the seventh-year pro is averaging 13.6 yards per reception and 110.4 yards per game, while hauling in 73.1 percent of the passes intended for him.

Despite all the prolific numbers, the Lions can't squarely focus on stopping Hill. They need to also worry about limiting the production of Waddle.

Sam Navarro, USA TODAY Sports

Waddle, a second-year pro out of Alabama, logged a 1,000-plus-yard receiving campaign as a rookie (1,015), and has already recorded 621 yards through seven games this season. He is also tied for the Miami team lead, with three TD catches.

Most impressively for Waddle, though, is the fact that he's garnered 18.3 yards a reception (on 34 catches). The 18.3 yards per catch average is the fifth-highest mark in the league among players who have suited up for at least five games in 2022.

Simply, just like the more accomplished Hill, Waddle will be a difficult cover on Sunday for Detroit's top two cornerbacks, Jeff Okudah and Amani Oruwariye.

Okudah is coming off arguably his most productive game of the season, having recorded a Pro Football Focus grade of 86.1 in Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys. It was the highest PFF grade received by any Lions player for the week.

Yet, as a whole, the Lions have struggled all year long in limiting the productivity of opposing passers. In fact, through six weeks, Detroit has allowed opposing quarterbacks to pass for 7.3 yards per attempt, currently the highest mark in the NFL.

It's likely not a positive sign of things to come for the Lions when matching up with the talented receiver duo of Hill and Waddle this week.

Glenn better devise a gameplan aimed at curtailing the production of not just Hill, but also Waddle. If he fails to do so, you can bet that Waddle will have an easy day beating Detroit's defensive backs down the field.