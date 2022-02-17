Detroit Lions Post-Super Bowl 56 Power Rankings

Read more on where the national media has the Lions ranked in the days immediately following Super Bowl 56.

Now that the Los Angeles Rams have hoisted the Lombardi Trophy to cap off the 2021 NFL season, the far-too-early power rankings for the 2022 season have emerged.

To no surprise, the Detroit Lions find themselves toward the bottom of various publications' rankings.

Without further ado, here's what the national media has to say about the Lions in the days immediately following Super Bowl 56.

Sports Illustrated

Power ranking: 27th

"Everyone gave Dan Campbell a lot of slack during Detroit’s long winless start to the season. Pairing some wins with their hard-fought efforts in the second half of the season earned the Lions some optimism heading into Year 2."

Yahoo! Sports

Power ranking: 30th

"Watching Matthew Stafford win a Super Bowl in his first season away from the Lions, after Detroit couldn't win a playoff game in 12 seasons with Stafford, shines a bright light on how bad the organization has been. It also hurts that the 2022 first-round pick that Detroit got from the Stafford trade is 32nd overall."

NFL.com

Power ranking: 28th

"The Lions were the greatest feel-good story for a three-win team in league history. It's time to raise the bar for the people of Detroit. A lack of compelling options in the draft could get Jared Goff a second year as the bridge starter, but uncertainty at quarterback shouldn't stop GM Brad Holmes from acting aggressively to add pieces to an attack that was almost completely devoid of playmakers in 2021. Detroit has two first-round picks and a nice bundle of cap space to make significant improvements to its roster. Let's give Dan Campbell a real chance at this thing!"

Junfu Han, USA TODAY NETWORK

CBS Sports

Power ranking: 28th

"They played hard last season to stay in games, but the talent level needs to improve. There are questions as to whether Jared Goff is good enough to take them where they need to go."

USA TODAY

Power ranking: 29th

"Detroit has three of the top 34 draft picks, including No. 2 overall, and two more first-rounders next year. A lot to like about a team that may have the league's most promising young offensive line."

Bleacher Report

Power ranking: 31st

"While coaching at the Senior Bowl, (Dan) Campbell admitted to reporters that Detroit's roster needs work on both sides of the ball.

'Just upgrading in all areas, that’s where we need some help,' Campbell said. 'Certainly, you’d like to add a receiver. You’d like to add a linebacker. You’d like to add a little depth at o-line and DB. So we’re just looking for help a little bit of everywhere.'

With the second overall pick in this year's draft, the Lions should be able to add at least one impact player. And the team is hopeful that newly promoted offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will coax improvement from Jared Goff in his second year with the team.

But this remains one of the more talent-bereft rosters in the league."