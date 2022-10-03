T.J. Hockenson Is Highest PFF-Graded Detroit Lion Week 4

Tight end T.J. Hockenson had one of his best performances against the Seattle Seahawks since his rookie season four years ago.

Prior to the game, questions had started to arise regarding his slow start to the season.

Both Hockenson and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson indicated it was highly likely his productivity would increase, especially since the Lions were without several key offensive weapons this week.

The stellar performance was also reflected in his PFF grades that were released on Monday.

“Yeah, it was really good," head coach Dan Campbell said postgame. "We knew we needed him to step up for us, he was going to be more of a focal point today. And he did that. He certainly did that, he stepped up and had a monster game for us, so he gave us a chance there. And look man, so did (osh) Reynolds, really came alive for us and (Kalif Raymond) Leaf stepped in there, (Tom Kennedy) TK. Those guys -- because once we lost (Quintez) Cephus, I mean that was our crew."

Here are Pro Football Focus’ best and worst Lions grades, based on their performance in Sunday’s game.

Top PFF-graded offensive players

T.J. Hockenson -- 90.6

Josh Reynolds -- 84.8

Jared Goff -- 74.6

Jack Fox -- 70.7

Frank Ragnow -- 69.8

Quintez Cephus 69.2

Worst PFF-graded offensive players

Kalif Raymond -- 51.2

Matt Nelson -- 49.5

James Mitchell -- 47.8

Brock Wright -- 47.6

Dan Skipper -- 31.1

Top PFF-graded defensive players

Malcolm Rodriguez -- 83.8

Charles Harris -- 72.3

DeShon Elliott -- 69.8

Alim McNeill -- 66.7

Kerby Joseph-- 66.5

Worst PFF-graded defensive players