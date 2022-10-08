The Detroit Lions have the league’s worst scoring defense through the first four weeks of the 2022 NFL season. Issues lie at every level of defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn’s unit.

One bright spot of the defense has been rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, who has played his way into a starting role. However, there are plenty of questions about the longevity of his linebacking counterparts, such as Alex Anzalone and Derrick Barnes.

If Detroit decides to address the linebacking corps once again in the 2023 NFL Draft, it may look no further than another member of the Sewell family. After drafting Penei Sewell No. 7 overall in 2021, the Lions could consider adding Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell next April.

The connection would certainly be one appetizing element for the Lions. Yet, make no mistake, the younger Sewell can certainly play at the next level in his own right. He’ll have a chance to prove his abilities when Oregon takes on Arizona at 10 p.m. Saturday.

“One of the top players on Oregon’s star-studded 2021 defense, Noah Sewell is a well-rounded downhill player who excels against the run and can add value as a pass rusher in the NFL,” reads his NFL Draft Bible scouting report. “Still, he must refine his work in coverage, develop his instincts, and clean up tackling. All the same, Sewell projects as an immediate contributor or low-level starter with Pro Bowl upside.”

The Ducks’ 2021 defense featured high-impact EDGE rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, among others, and allowed an average of 27 points per game. It was Sewell, though, who led the team in tackles, with 114. He had 8.5 stops for loss, and added four sacks and an interception.

“A fluid and sudden mover with clean, soft change of direction, the American Samoa native and Utah high school product boasts impressive hand usage, power and flexibility against blockers to avoid engagement or shed if need be,” writes an NFL Draft Bible scout. “From the second level, he avoids pressing the line of scrimmage against the run prematurely and works to the ball carrier through traffic seamlessly.”

The younger Sewell is widely projected as a first-round pick, with his appearance in mock drafts ranging from the low-teens to high 20's. The Lions have two first-rounders in the upcoming draft, and could use the latter of the two to target the Oregon linebacker.

A common knock on Sewell is his abilities in pass coverage. Through five games, Pro Football Focus has opponents eight-for-10 for 90 yards passing in his direction. At 6-foot-2, he has the necessary size to make plays in the passing game, but struggles at times to get to his pass drops.

“He bites on play action too often and can lock onto specific routes in zone,” writes an NFL Draft Bible scout. “He is unable to properly feel out route combinations and, instead, relies heavily on the quarterback’s body language and eyes. Consequently, he is regularly manipulated by passers. In zone coverage, he does not feel route combinations out and he takes awkward angles to pass-catchers. He abandons his responsibility once he sees the quarterback escape the pocket. In man, his hand placement on route runners is underdeveloped. He stares the quarterback down and loses track of his assignment.”

He has been steady overall-wise in 2022, recording 21 total tackles and one sack. The Ducks' defense was gashed by Georgia in the season opener, but has recovered to help the team win its last four games.

During Oregon’s last game, Sewell collected five tackles and recovered a fumble, taking it back 21 yards to give his team good field position.

Sewell has a knack for finding the ball, and has the necessary strength to punish running backs at the point of contact. If he can improve in pass coverage, he could vault his way into the top half of the first round and be a top option for teams like Detroit which are looking to find defensive anchors.