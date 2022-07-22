Lions 147 QB Pressures Ranked 31st in NFL

The Detroit Lions defense was in desperate need of pass rushing assistance.

In 2021, the defense only recorded 30 sacks, which was the third-fewest tally in the NFL.

More discouraging, the 147 pressures and 24.4% pressure rate were among the worst as well. Only one team was worse than Detroit rushing the opposing team's quarterback.

After a lengthy assessment of the film of what went wrong in 2021, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and the coaching staff set out to drastically modify the defensive line.

General manager Brad Holmes brought in Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Paschal via the draft. The coaching staff is also banking on Romeo Okwara and Charles Harris to complement the skills of the young defensive linemen on the roster.

CBS Sports noted, "Hutchinson had the second-highest pressure rate (14.2%) in the FBS since 2019, second only to Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. To measure Hutchinson's value, Michigan had a 35% pressure rate when Hutchinson was on the field (fifth in NCAA), but just 28% when he was off the field (62nd in NCAA) in 2021."

The added benefit of a productive and defensive line is aiding a secondary that struggled in coverage for a large portion of the season.

Jeff Okudah is looking to prove that he belongs at this level, as he has mostly struggled to gain any traction his first two NFL seasons.

Jerry Jacobs and safety DeShon Elliott are coming off injuries. Safety Tracy Walker and cornerback Amani Oruwariye can cement their legacy in Motown if they are able to improve their already robust skillset.

An improved pass rush could only help the developing core in the secondary.

Writer Jeff Kerr concluded, "This comes down to how Hutchinson performs in year one. If he makes an immediate impact, the Lions defense will play a huge role in helping Detroit becoming the surprise team in the NFC."