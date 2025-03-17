Lions Re-Sign DE Mitchell Agude
The Detroit Lions announced they made a decision on defensive end Mitchell Agude.
On Monday afternoon, the team announced the 26-year-old had re-signed to come back for the 2025 NFL season.
Agude was as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and started his career with the Miami Dolphins. After not making the team in training camp, Agude landed on Detroit's practice squad for the majority of his first NFL season.
Detroit's defensive line dealt with a myriad of injuries in 2024, paving the way for Agude to get signed to the 53-man active roster.
Marcus Davenport, Alim McNeill, Aidan Hutchinson, John Cominsky and Kyle Peko all missed a significant portion of the season.
Agude contributed mostly on special teams and recorded one forced fumble, three tackles in four games this past season.
There were question marks if the 6-foot-4, 245-point defensive lineman would return to Motown. The front office had an opportunity earlier in the offseaosn to tender him an exclusive rights free agent contract, but decided against tendering him a contract several months ago.
Contract terms were not immediately available.
Azeez Ojulari signs with Philadelpha Eagles
A player that potentially could have interested the Lions is signing with the defending Super Bowl champions.
According to reports, former New York Giants defensive lineman Azeez Ojulari is signing a one-year contract to play for the Philadelphia Eagles for $4 million.
Detroit held joint practices with the Giants for the past couple of seasons, but the 24-year-old did not have great statistical numbers against the run.