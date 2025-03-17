Burning Question: What Holes Do Lions Have Left After Free Agency?
The Detroit Lions quickly addressed losing one their top defensive players in free agency. General manager Brad Holmes added veteran cornerback D.J. Reed at an affordable rate to replace Carlton Davis, who departed for the New England Patriots.
Elsewhere, the Lions spent much of their remaining resources toward retaining their existing talent.
Much of what the Detroit's personnel department accomplished was re-signing its own players. True to form, Holmes brought back defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurke and linebacker Derrick Barnes, two players from his first-ever draft class.
With looming contract extensions likely coming for Kerby Joseph and Aidan Hutchinson, it is not expected that the team will make another splash in free agency. Both players are among the best in the league at their positions and could demand top-of-the-market money.
Role players like defensive tackle Roy Lopez and linebacker Grant Stuard, both of whom signed one-year contracts, will give the coaching staff more options when evaluating the depth chart all throughout training camp.
But a couple of decisions have still left two glaring roster holes that still could be addressed in free agency, but will certainly be filled by the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Some were left scratching their head when veteran Kevin Zeitler departed in free agency. A $9 million price tag made it certainly more understandle Holmes would not match that type of offer, especially given the team's comfort level with Christian Mahogany.
Despite the emergence of Mahogany, the team still has a hole at the guard position. The team is banking on Graham Glasgow rebounding from a down season, but it would behoove the Lions to add another veteran who can play guard and tackle if called upon due to injury.
Mahogany was one of the team's highest-graded offensive players from his five appearances this season, but it's worth wondering whether his performance can hold up at such a high level over the course of a full season.
Za'Darius Smith was released, leaving a hole at defensive end. Marcus Davenport is hopeful he can return to form, but his injury history leaves many wondering if he will be available for a long playoff run.
The draft is littered with solid defensive line prospects, both on the interior and edge, and nobody would be surprised if Detroit added two more solid defensive lineman to play alongside DJ Reader, Alim McNeill and Aidan Hutchinson.