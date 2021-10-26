Detroit Lions Release CB Daryl Worley

Detroit Lions part ways with a member of their secondary ahead of their Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Detroit Lions announced a roster move on Tuesday ahead of their Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, as cornerback Daryl Worley has been released.

After losing cornerbacks Jeff Okudah and Ifeatu Melifonwu to injury this season, Detroit's secondary turned to young and inexperienced players along with Worley.

Worley was originally drafted in the third-round of the 2016 NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers.

Prior to playing in Detroit, he had stops with the Bills, Cowboys and Raiders.

Unfortunately, his stint in Detroit has come to an end due to the emergence of undrafted rookie free agent Jerry Jacobs, who has steadily improved over the course of the past four weeks.

Also, Worley's performance against the Rams was abysmal.

When cornerback A.J. Parker left the field due to an injury, Matthew Stafford immediately targeted the 26-year-old defensive back and torched him for a 59-yard score along with another touchdown.

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

What wideout Kalif Raymond has meant to Lions' offense

Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Monday that wideout Kalif Raymond has embodied everything the team was looking for when they looked to sign free agents on short-term deals.

“I think he was a dang good pick up for us in the spring," Campbell said. "Lif really embodies everything that we’re about. Just everything that he is made up of and he came through with some critical plays, some explosive catches yesterday. Here’s what probably doesn’t always show up for the naked eye is that dude blocks every play. Like, he is blocking somebody every play, the safety, support player in these runs. Teammate catches the ball, he’s looking for a block. He’s just -- and on top of that, he’s a good returner. I’m glad we got him, and he is. He’s dependable is what he is.”