Lions Release WR Ronnie Bell, Sign New Linebacker to Practice Squad
The Detroit Lions have made a decision to part ways with former Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Ronnie Bell.
On Tuesday afternoon, the team officially released Bell from the practice squad. In a corresponding move, linebacker Ty Summers was added to the practice squad.
Summers had a brief stint with the Lions back in 2024. He participated in training camp for a couple of weeks before the team made the decision to cut him prior to the start of the season.
The 29-year-old recorded one sack, two tackles for loss and 10 overall tackles during his preseason stint in Motown. He spent the 2024 season with the New York Giants. His role for Brian Daboll's squad was primarily on special teams.
Currently, the Lions have one open spot on the 53-man active roster.
What Dan Campbell is proud of through four games
Through the first four games of the 2025 season, the Lions have showcased a level resiliency and ability to overcome adversity.
After a disappointing loss to the Packers on the road, the team has rattled of three straight wins in convincing fashion.
Dan Campbell noted the roster remains locked in on their goals and are dedicated to improving on a weekly basis.
“What I expect from them, and that’s our resiliency. We don’t get caught up in things that don’t relate to us or have any bearing on what we control, if you will. Man, our guys stay locked in on what it takes to win a game, and/or why you didn’t play well, and it really is as simple as that," said Campbell. "That’s not an easy thing to do, I don’t think, in today’s age. I think that’s hard. Our guys are constantly – you can’t escape it. The social media, the critics, the fans, all of it.
"I think, man, that’s hard to do. But I think our guys are pretty locked in, pretty disciplined. They come in this building, and they barricade themselves in and they look at it for what it is, ‘The most important thing is what my teammates and what my coaches are saying, and this where we have to get better and where I can get better.’ And that small little – that one little step, that one little hand placement, man, the release," Campbell added. "That makes all the difference, not the, ‘Are you good enough anymore?’ You don’t get caught up in all that. We have a very resilient bunch, and the core of our team is very strong, it’s very strong.”