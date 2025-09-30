Power Rankings: Are Detroit Lions Best Team in NFL?
Here is a look at Week 5 NFL power rankings.
As a result of a dominant performance and win against the Cleveland Browns, the Detroit Lions are again considered among the best team's in the National Football League.
Sports Illustrated
Power ranking: 3rd
Last ranking: 3rd
Since I know you spent Sunday’s Lions-Browns game waiting for Quidshon Judkins and Jahmyr Gibbs fantasy updates, here’s the real entertainment: Penei Sewell—the best offensive lineman in the NFL right now—against Myles Garrett. This is an epic throwdown well worth the four minutes it takes to watch.
ESPN
Power ranking: 3rd
Last ranking: 3rd
Jameson Williams has proved to be Detroit's top deep threat, but the connection with Lions quarterback Jared Goff wasn't there against Cleveland. Williams was targeted by Goff eight times but caught only two passes. In Week 3 against Baltimore, he was targeted just three times for two catches. Although Williams doesn't need a lot of receptions to be effective, Goff would like to see their connection improve. "I've got no reservations with him at all," Goff said Sunday. "He's as good as they get in our league. He can score from anywhere, and going to keep believing in him no matter what."
The Athletic
Power ranking: 3rd
Last ranking: 5th
The mulleted second-round offensive tackle has started all four games and has been one of the best rookie offensive linemen in the league. He also has a sweet John Wayne tattoo that takes up most of the upper part of his left arm. Third-round wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa has two catches this season, both of which have been one-handed showstoppers. He also just signed a marketing deal with Ford, which earns him bonus points.
CBS Sports
Power ranking: 3rd
Last ranking: 3rd
The Lions offense we saw against the Bears is the one we saw last year. Jared Goff was outstanding. Ben who?
The Ringer
Power ranking: 3rd
Last ranking: 3rd
Vultures were circling after the Lions’ Week 1 loss to Green Bay, but now that we’re a month into the season, it’s clear that reports of Detroit’s demise were premature. In reality, the Lions have been nearly as efficient offensively as they’ve been since 2022. Jared Goff isn’t taking many sacks and he has done an excellent job at keeping this offense on schedule. And despite playing against several quality defenses, Detroit is the highest-scoring offense in the league through four games, and is one of the three best teams in the league right now.
Sporting News
Power ranking: 5th
Last ranking: 7th
The Lions got confidence on the road by ripping the Ravens and kept up that balanced, explosive momentum at home with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs. The defense and special teams coming alive to burn the Browns was good to see.
USA Today
Power ranking: 5th
Last ranking: 6th
Going back to his injury-aborted 2024 season, DE Aidan Hutchinson has 11½ sacks in his past nine games. He had 11½ over 17 games during the 2023 season.