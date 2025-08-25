Lions Rookie WR Among Highest PFF-Graded Players
The Detroit Lions may have found a gem in third-round wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa.
Throughout the preseason, TeSlaa has come up big in several moments. Though he played just two series in Saturday's game, the young wide receiver hauled in two passes for 41 yards including a 33-yard touchdown grab in Detroit's 26-7 loss to the Houston Texans.
A Michigan native and the team's 70th overall pick in this year's draft, TeSlaa concluded the preseason with 10 catches for 146 yards and three touchdowns. He reached the end zone in each of the team's last three preseason outings.
Because of his strong showing in limited opportunities on Saturday, he was the team's highest Pro Football Focus-graded offensive player with a 90.4 overall offensive grade. Only defensive end Nate Lynn (90.5) was ranked higher.
Because of his performance, he continues to gain the trust of the Lions' coaching staff and is putting himself in contention for a significant role when the regular season begins.
"That's my ultimate goal. As a rookie, still trying to find my role on this team," TeSlaa said. "So just being able to build the trust of the coaching staff and the offense as a whole, the play-callers and then ultimately my teammates, is a super big thing for me as a rookie."
TeSlaa looks the part of a player who will fit nicely in Detroit's offense. The wideout is a vertical threat who has proven he can win in contested situations.
"Just the way I play the game. I think that's a big reason why they brought me into Detroit," TeSlaa said. "Just the way I go about my business every single day. Whether it's catching the ball, what I do in the run game, I think I just bring physicality and toughness."
Here are the Lions' highest and lowest PFF-graded players from Saturday's preseason finale.
Highest PFF-graded offensive players
- WR Isaac TeSlaa – 90.4
- QB Kyle Allen – 89.2
- OL Zack Johnson – 74.3
- WR Ronnie Bell – 70.5
- OT Gunner Britton – 66.6
Lowest PFF-graded offensive players
- WR Dominic Lovett – 51.9
- TE Shane Zylstra – 51.2
- QB Hendon Hooker – 47.9
- OT Giovanni Manu – 47.0
- TE Zach Horton – 38.8
Highest PFF-graded defensive players
- DE Nate Lynn – 90.5
- LB Grant Stuard – 85.5
- DL Myles Adams – 79.2
- SS Loren Strickland – 78.2
- LB Anthony Pittman – 77.9
Lowest PFF-graded defensive players
- CB D.J. Miller – 46.5
- CB Rock Ya-Sin – 42.9
- CB Allan George – 42.0
- DL Pat O’Connor – 41.3
- CB Nick Whiteside – 27.5