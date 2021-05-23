Roundtable: Which Player Will Benefit Most from Detroit's New Coaching Staff?

Find out which player will benefit the most from the Detroit Lions' new coaching staff and more as part of the latest SI All Lions Roundtable.

1.) Do you believe that the Lions never offered Matt Campbell the position of head coach?

Vito Chirco: Here's what I do believe -- the Lions offered Iowa State head man Matt Campbell a contract, but not the eight-year, $68.5 million contract that was reported by Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports.

What do I know ... but, I will say this: I think the front office, at this point, is happy that it landed the Campbell that it did in former New Orleans Saints tight ends coach/assistant head man Dan Campbell.

Adam Strozynski: No. Going back to the Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell opening presser, the way Holmes answered the question about Matt Campbell screamed that he did, and this rumor confirms it for me now.

2.) Which player will benefit most from the new coaching staff?

Chirco: I would like to say Jeff Okudah, but since Adam already said him, I'm going to go with second-year running back D'Andre Swift.

From all accounts, Swift and new Lions running backs coach Duce Staley already have a solid relationship, and I think Staley, as a former NFL running back, will prove to be a terrific mentor for the Georgia product.

With that said, I think the Swift-Staley "marriage" will prove to be a mutually beneficial one.

Strozynski: Jeff Okudah. Last year, Matt Patricia had no confidence in him, and that rattled him. Also, that defense did nothing to protect him. I think the new defense will put pressure on the quarterbacks and help out the young corner.

3.) If you could name Dan Campbell's pet lion, what would you name it?

Chirco: Well, Dan Campbell has already been referred to as "The Dude" from the film "The Big Lebowski." So, how about "The Cat" for the pet lion?

Strozynski: Leonidas. I love the movie "300", and I feel like Dan Campbell does, too.

4.) Who is your favorite player on the Lions' roster?

Chirco: After giving this much thought, I'm going to go with Romeo Okwara, Detroit's best defensive player from a year ago.

He led the Lions with 10 sacks in 2020, and was rewarded with a multi-year contract extension.

If the team is going to make any strides on the defensive side of the ball in 2021, Okwara will have to continue to wreak havoc on opposing passers -- something that I think will happen, with him being set to turn just 26 on June 17.

Strozynski: Honestly, it's not a player. Most of these guys are either so new or were so beat up last year that their personality was muted. However, Dan Campbell is entertaining and engaging. Currently, he's my favorite.

