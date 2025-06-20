Lions Running Backs Listed as NFL's Best 2025 Duo

All Lions

Detroit Lions have one of the best running back tandem's in the NFL.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) and running back David Montgomery (5) celebrate 34-31 win over Packers
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) and running back David Montgomery (5) celebrate 34-31 win over Packers / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions' offense is expecting David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs to have another successful season in 2025.

PFF recently listed the best pairings at each position ahead of the 2025 NFL season. For Dan Campbell's squad, the running back duo was listed as the top pairing in the entire league.

New running backs coach Tashard Choice is now tasked with building upon the success the duo had in 2024.

"Detroit’s dynamic duo combined for 2,199 yards and 28 touchdowns on the ground in 2024," PFF explained. "Both players ranked among the top 20 running backs in average rushing yards after contact, with Gibbs' 3.3 mark placing 12th and Montgomery’s 3.1 mark placing 20th."

It is expected that offensive coordinator John Morton will oversee an offense that should be among the best scoring offenses in the league.

Last year, Detroit finished 51.6 percent of their drives by scoring either a touchdown or a field goal, which was the top percentage in the entire league.

Most know what Detroit's running backs can accomplish on the ground, but their abilities in the passing game should not go overlooked.

As PFF noted, "The duo was even more dominant on pass plays. Gibbs averaged 1.65 receiving yards per route run, which ranked third among running backs, and Montgomery’s 2.12 figure led all players at the position. They both ranked among the top 10 running backs in the league in PFF overall grade in 2024, as well. Gibbs slotted into sixth (90.1), while Montgomery took the No. 10 spot (85.9)."

