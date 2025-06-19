Lions Were Best Offensive Scoring Team in 2024 NFL Season
The Detroit Lions' offense was one of the most prolific in recent memory during the 2024 season.
Behind quarterback Jared Goff and a host of talented skill position players, the Lions put up 564 points en route to a 15-2 finish and a second-straight NFC North title.
The organization will be without Ben Johnson, who departed to become the head coach of the Chicago Bears after spending the last three seasons as Detroit's offensive coordinator. However, a lot of the pieces who made that success happen will still be in place.
Last season, the Lions led the league in scoring as well as a pair of underlying offensive metrics that indicated their offensive success.
Detroit was first in the league in touchdown efficiency at 37.4 percent, as well as a 51.6 percent scoring rate after finishing 94 of their 182 drives with points.
According to the team website, "Detroit led the league in scoring last season (33.2 ppg) because they were the top team in the league at finishing drives in the end zone and not settling for field goals. Of Detroit's 182 offensive drives last year, 68 finished with a touchdown and 26 with field goals. Buffalo was second to Detroit in this category at a 35.8 percent touchdown efficiency."
