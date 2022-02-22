Contract Status of Detroit Lions' Running Backs in 2022

The Detroit Lions have a chance to return all of their running backs in 2022.

With the organization placing an emphasis on the offensive line, the Detroit Lions rushing attack had quite the turnaround in 2021.

Led by D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, the team collectively rushed for 1886 yards and averaged 4.4 yards per carry over the course of their 17-game schedule.

“I feel like when we can run the football for four quarters, we run the football on anyone,” offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn told reporters in December. “I felt that way from Day 1, and we don’t always have our starters in. Our backups will come in and they’ve done a heck of a job. That’s just something that we have to do better as an offense to stay on the field, doing better on third downs so that we can get more opportunities.”

Despite injuries to both starters, Detroit was able to continue their success on the ground, as younger backs on the roster -- including Craig Reynolds and Godwin Igwebuike -- were able to step foot out on the football field and make plays.

"Here you’re lining up, you’re running your power game and you’re trying to bury them with your run-action game," Lynn said. "Our guys are big, they’re athletic, and if they can lean on you for four quarters, they can work you down.”

Here is the contract status of the present running backs on the Lions' roster.

D'Andre Swift

Swift is signed with the team through 2023 and carries with him a cap hit of $2,328,796 in 2022.

He has $2,813,181 remaining in guaranteed salary.

Jamaal Williams

The 26-year-old running back is signed through the 2022 season and has a cap hit of $4,375,00 for this upcoming season.

He has $1,625,00 left in guarantees remaining on his two-year deal he signed last offseason.

Craig Reynolds

The young running back burst onto the scene after arriving in Motown.

His potential moving forward has many in the organization excited regarding his future.

He is signed through the 2022 season and carries a $965,000 cap hit this year.

Jermar Jefferson

The young rookie was mostly inactive his first season in the league.

He appeared in seven total games and rushed for a total of 74 yards on 15 carries.

The 21-year-old running back is signed through the 2024 season and has a cap hit of $844,581. He has $58,743 remaining in guarantees.

Godwin Igwebuike

Igwebuike is an exclusive rights free agent (ERFA).

If the Lions decide to offer him a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), Igwebuike would not be able to negotiate with other teams.