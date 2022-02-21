Contract Status of Detroit Lions' Quarterbacks in 2022

The Detroit Lions will only go as far as their signal-caller will take them.

By all accounts, Jared Goff will be taking the majority of snaps under center in 2022.

His significant cap number all but guarantees he will remain on the roster this season, but Detroit general manager Brad Holmes can easily get out from under his contract following next season.

It was an up-and-down 2021 season for the 27-year-old veteran, as he struggled along with the rest of the offense early in the season.

After tight ends coach Ben Johnson was given increased responsibilities in the passing game and head coach Dan Campbell took over play-calling duties, Goff and the offense took steps forward.

“I think it was always just about understanding what we’re trying to do and playing fast and playing decisive," Goff told reporters, following the Lions' 3-13-1 season. "I think once I was able to get there with some of the stuff we implemented with (tight ends coach) Ben (Johnson) and (head coach) Dan (Campbell) and all of them, maybe the Chicago game was the game where that really clicked."

Goff continued, "I thought we kind of took off there offensively. Some of the improvements you guys wouldn’t be able to see, they happened in practice and weren’t ultimately seen in the game. But, a lot of it was. Just seeing how we practiced every day and how much better we got over those however many weeks it was, six or seven weeks, was really cool to see and gives us a real reason to have some optimism heading into the offseason.”

Here is the contract status of the present quarterbacks on the Lions' roster.

Jared Goff

The veteran signal-caller is signed with the team through 2024, and carries with him a cap hit of $31,150,000 in 2022.

He has $30.5 million in guarantees remaining on his deal.

Tim Boyle

Also 27 years old, Boyle is an unrestricted free agent, after signing a one-year deal worth $2.5 million last offseason.

David Blough

The 26-year-old quarterback is a restricted free agent.

“Look, I love the kid, if I'm being totally honest with you,” Campbell said prior to the 2021 season. “He's just a football player, and when I say that, I say it in the highest regard. He’s extremely smart, he knows where to go with the football, I love his timing, he knows how to command the huddle, he communicates well and on top of that, he's a hell of a dude. He is not disappointed. He's doing a good job and out there competing with the rest of those guys.”

Steven Montez

A member of the practice squad, Montez signed a futures contract with the team, and has a 2022 cap hit of $825,000.