Lions Sign DL Isaiah Buggs

The Detroit Lions have added a new defensive lineman.

The Detroit Lions will start training camp at their Allen Park practice facility next week. 

Ahead of the the beginning of a new season for head coach Dan Campbell and Co, the team has reportedly signed a new defensive lineman. 

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Lions are signing former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs. 

He appeared in 29 games for Pittsburgh from 2019-21 before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders during the playoffs in January.

Among the many question marks heading into 2022 is the depth along the defensive line. 

The team will be counting on second-year players like Alim McNeill and Levi Onwuzurike to complement rookies Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Paschal. 

Defensive line coach Todd Wash is hoping the new additions to the roster will forge a unit that develops into a force in the NFL. 

"You know you hope it's a foundation for the future, when you’re spending that much money and that kind of stuff to draft these guys this high in the draft," Wash told reporters at Lions minicamp. "They need to be the foundation of our defense, that’s the way (defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn) wants it.

"We knew we had to upgrade there the last couple years, Brad (Holmes) did it and so they’d better be the foundation of this team for many years to come."

