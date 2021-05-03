Detroit Lions Sign 13 Undrafted Free Agents

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that the organization has agreed to terms with 13 undrafted rookie free agents.

Many wondered why the Detroit Lions waited until the fourth round to target a wide receiver, based on the vast need to replace the talented wideouts who departed the organization earlier this offseason.

The rumblings did not go unnoticed by Detroit's new general manager Brad Holmes.

“Well, from the sounds of it, after we drafted (Amon-Ra) St. Brown, I felt like people finally would get off my ass about not getting a receiver," Holmes said following the conclusion of the NFL Draft. "Besides that, no. We just achieved the goal of we stuck to what we said that we were going to do, and that’s just get good football players and get the best football players that fit what we’re looking for. I believe that’s what we set out to do, and that’s what we did. That’s what we feel good about. Dan (Campbell) and I were talking about that what we’re preaching, those are the players that we are acquiring. It’s not really something that we had to like look at a sheet and make sure that we’re following that. But, that’s what we truly believe, and I think that we achieved that.”

Supporters should be intrigued about the Lions signing wideouts Sage Surratt and Jonathan Adams to the roster.

Adams displays an exceptional catch radius, and has the ability to use his size and stature to beat defensive backs.

Surratt, who opted out of playing in 2020, finished the 2019 season with 1,001 yards on 66 receptions, along with 11 touchdowns, for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Lions' 2021 undrafted free-agent signings