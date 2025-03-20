All Lions

Lions Signing Former 49ers Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin

Lions adding veteran cornerback to roster.

John Maakaron

San Francisco 49ers CB Rock Ya-Sin (33) breaks up a pass intended for Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18)
San Francisco 49ers CB Rock Ya-Sin (33) breaks up a pass intended for Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions have agreed to contract terms with a former second-round NFL draft pick.

According to multiple reports, the Lions and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin have reached terms for the former Colts and 49ers defensive back to join the roster for the upcoming 2025 NFL season.

Ya-Sin, 28, was originally selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the second round (34th pick) of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Throughout his six-year career, he has had stints with the Colts (2019-21), Raiders (2022), Ravens (2023) and 49ers (2024).

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound defensive back has appeared in 79 games and recorded 199 combined tackles, 166 solo tackles, 31 passes defended, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Ya-Sin attended Presbyterian College from 2015-17 prior to transferring to Temple University for the 2018 season.

At Temple, he appeared in 12 games and recorded 47 tackles, two interceptions and 14 passes defensed.

Detroit also signed D.J. Reed in free agency on a lucrative, multi-year contract. The roster also features Terrion Arnold, Ennis Rakestraw, Stantley Thomas-Oliver and Amik Robertson.

It is expected Rakestraw and Robertson will battle for the starting nickel cornerback spot, while Reed and Arnold should both play on the outside.

On the back end, Detroit will return two of the best safeties in the league in Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph.

Detroit has prioritized and re-signed many (14) of the team's own free agents since the start of the offseason. External signings include Ya-Sin, Reed, linebacker Grant Stuard, defensive tackle Roy Lopez, tight end Kenny Yaboah and quarterback Kyle Allen.

John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

