Lions Signing Former 49ers Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin
The Detroit Lions have agreed to contract terms with a former second-round NFL draft pick.
According to multiple reports, the Lions and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin have reached terms for the former Colts and 49ers defensive back to join the roster for the upcoming 2025 NFL season.
Ya-Sin, 28, was originally selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the second round (34th pick) of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Throughout his six-year career, he has had stints with the Colts (2019-21), Raiders (2022), Ravens (2023) and 49ers (2024).
The 5-foot-11, 195-pound defensive back has appeared in 79 games and recorded 199 combined tackles, 166 solo tackles, 31 passes defended, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.
Ya-Sin attended Presbyterian College from 2015-17 prior to transferring to Temple University for the 2018 season.
At Temple, he appeared in 12 games and recorded 47 tackles, two interceptions and 14 passes defensed.
Detroit also signed D.J. Reed in free agency on a lucrative, multi-year contract. The roster also features Terrion Arnold, Ennis Rakestraw, Stantley Thomas-Oliver and Amik Robertson.
It is expected Rakestraw and Robertson will battle for the starting nickel cornerback spot, while Reed and Arnold should both play on the outside.
On the back end, Detroit will return two of the best safeties in the league in Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph.
Detroit has prioritized and re-signed many (14) of the team's own free agents since the start of the offseason. External signings include Ya-Sin, Reed, linebacker Grant Stuard, defensive tackle Roy Lopez, tight end Kenny Yaboah and quarterback Kyle Allen.