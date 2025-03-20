Lions' 2025 NFL Draft Cornerback Big Board
The Detroit Lions will enter next month's NFL Draft (April 24-26) looking to strengthen multiple positions. Brad Holmes & Co. will pick for the first time of the three-day draft at No. 28 overall, and could go in various directions with the selection.
While it's likely that Holmes will target a defensive lineman or offensive lineman with the pick, he could also add some valuable depth to the cornerback position.
Without further ado, here is a look at six cornerbacks the Lions could take in the first couple rounds of the 2025 draft.
Jahdae Barron, Texas
The 5-foot-11, 194-pound Barron is a high-energy, highly instinctual defensive back. He can play safety, nickel cornerback and linebacker, and brings a significant level of physicality to each position.
Barron recorded 67 total tackles, five interceptions and 16 passes defensed in 2024, and won the Jim Thorpe Award for the nation's top defensive back for his efforts. He also earned a 90.7 overall Pro Football Focus grade and a 91.1 coverage mark for his ‘24 campaign. He profiles as an impact corner at the next level.
Will Johnson, Michigan
The Michigan native profiles as a shutdown-caliber cornerback at the next level. He played a big role in the Wolverines’ run to the College Football Playoff national championship in 2023, earning first-team All-American honors. He was also named the Defensive MVP of the national title game, recording an interception in the winning effort.
The 6-foot-2, 194-pound Johnson is equipped with the perfect mix of size, athleticism, instincts and ball skills to thrive as an NFL corner. He'd look real good in Honolulu Blue, but likely won't be available once the Lions’ first-round pick rolls around (No. 28 overall).
Shavon Revel, Jr., East Carolina
The 6-foot-2, 194-pound Revel is a big-time competitor who possesses a strong combination of length and athleticism. He's in the process of recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last season. But, when healthy, there's no doubt that he can be an impactful defensive back for an NFL team's secondary. And he might just fall into Detroit's lap at No. 28 overall.
Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky
The 5-foot-11, 183-pound Hairston is a highly instinctual, play-making cornerback equipped with strong ball skills.
In 32 career games with the Wildcats, he totaled 89 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss, 10 passes defensed, six interceptions (three returned for TD) and three forced fumbles.
Hairston needs to improve upon his discipline and technique in press-man coverage. However, he still projects as a starting-caliber corner at the next level.
Trey Amos, Ole Miss
The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder is equipped with the necessary physical tools and football IQ to be a competent-level starter in the NFL.
Amos secured three interceptions and 16 passes defensed in his lone season at Ole Miss, and earned first-team All-SEC honors for his efforts. He also received an 85.6 overall mark from PFF, including an 85.6 coverage grade.
He'd provide the Lions with a valuable depth option for their cornerbacks room, and the organization could likely nab him at the back-end of the first round.
Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame
The 6-foot, 193-pound Morrison is fundamentally solid across the board and possesses high-end man coverage skills. He suffered a season-ending hip injury during 2024 that limited him to six games. So, it's hard to assess his final campaign with the Irish. Yet, he was still fairly solid, allowing zero touchdowns and a passer rating against of just 58.4 on 168 total coverage snaps.
Morrison has a chance to be a high-level performer at the next level. And because of the aforementioned physical ailment, he might just slip to the Lions at No. 28.