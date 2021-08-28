Studs and Duds from Detroit Lions' 2021 Preseason Finale

Read more on the Detroit Lions' studs and duds from their preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts.

Without many starters in their final preseason tune-up, the Detroit Lions were able to put forth a solid effort. However, it was not enough as the Indianapolis Colts rallied to win, 27-17.

The loss means Detroit finishes the preseason winless. Head coach Dan Campbell will enter the regular season without a win in any of the Lions' tune-up games. Lions fans will also have to wait until week one to see offensive stars TJ Hockenson and D'Andre Swift.

The preseason finale was important for many people on Detroit's roster. PLenty of people are on the roster bubble, with some helping their case for a spot while others were hurt.

Here are some studs and duds from Detroit's preseason finale.

Stud: Mike Ford

Battling for the starting nickel position, Ford needed to have a good night to prove he belongs in the lineup. He did just that Friday, showing good awareness and closing speed.

On the night, Ford finished with three solo tackles and two pass breakups. He seems like a sure thing for not just a roster spot but a good amount of playing time as well.

Dud: Breshad Perriman

After a relatively quiet camp, Perriman was another player that needed to have a solid game. Once thought of as a lock for a roster spot, Perriman appears to now be near the bubble.

There were two drops on the night for the former first-round pick. He finished the night with one catch for six yards, dropping his other two targets.

Granted, neither Tim Boyle or David Blough will be the week one starter for Detroit. However, Perriman didn’t do himself any favors with his performance.

Stud: Derrick Barnes

After an eye-opening performance against Pittsburgh in week two of the preseason, Barnes once again showed his potential. The former Purdue Boilermaker battled and showed his diverse skill set.

Barnes appears to be a player who can make plays all over the field. His motor is evidently unflappable, as he was all over the field. The rookie has given fans plenty of reasons to have high expectations for his performance.

Barnes finished Friday with two solo tackles. He was also solid in coverage, impressing with his versatility.

Dud: David Blough

After a solid performance that asserted him as the favorite in the backup competition, Blough struggled in the preseason finale. Tim Boyle started and played two series, one of which was a touchdown drive, before giving way to Blough.

Blough produced just one touchdown drive while at the helm, finishing 13-for-21 for 117 yards and an interception. He also took two sacks on Detroit’s final drive.

With Blough in charge, the Lions struggled to get anything going and went scoreless on each of their last four drives. This lack of offense allowed Indianapolis to claw back into the game and eventually take a late 10 point lead. Blough couldn’t lead a late comeback and struggled to get the offense out of its funk.

Stud: Jermar Jefferson

The Lions’ 2021 seventh-round pick got his chance to shine in the preseason finale and looked alright. Jefferson finished the game with 43 yards on 11 carries.

Jefferson looked comfortable in the backfield as the game went on, demonstrating a decent understand of different pass protections. He also made a minimal impact in the pass game, catching one pass for five yards.

Dud: Jahlani Tavai

Tavai has really struggled throughout this preseason. In each of the three contests, he’s been a step slow in both run and pass situations. In Friday’s preseason finale, the former second-round pick produced just an assisted tackle.

This performance isn’t going to help his stock. It will be an interesting wait until cut day for Tavai, who appears securely on the bubble for a spot on the opening day roster.