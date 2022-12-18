Lions' Studs and Duds: Raymond, Wright, Okwara Step Up

Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 15 studs and duds, following their 20-17 triumph over the New York Jets.

The Detroit Lions didn’t make it easy or take advantage of all their opportunities Sunday, but found a way to win in crunch time.

The New York Jets took a late lead, and forced the Lions into a fourth down at the two-minute warning.

But, Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson dialed up the perfect play at the perfect time. Jared Goff proceeded to hit Brock Wright for the game-winning 51-yard touchdown, and Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein missed the tying field-goal attempt wide left at the final horn.

Detroit improves to 7-7 with the 20-17 win, and has now won six of its last seven games. Here are the studs and duds from the performance.

STUD: TE Brock Wright

After a disappointing drop, the Lions coaching staff did not shy away from calling Wright's number again.

With two minutes remaining, offensive coordinator called one of the best plays on fourth-down, springing the talented end free.

The result was a collection of the work the team did to scheme up the right call and using the right players as decoys.

With St. Brown as the decoy, the blocking held up, resulting in Wright running down the sideline for a 51-yard touchdown.

STUD: WR Kalif Raymond

Raymond had a big day against his former team. He put Detroit on the board first in the opening quarter, with a punt return touchdown. It gave the Lions their first special teams score of the season.

The punt return score was the first for Detroit since 2020. Raymond wasn’t just a factor on special teams, though, as he also logged five catches for 53 yards.

His most important catch came on third-and-6 on Detroit's final drive. He hauled in a short reception from Goff, and took it just short of the chains, giving the team a fourth-and-1 opportunity. On the next play, Goff proceeded to hit Wright for the game-winning score.

Vincent Carchietta, USA TODAY Sports

DUD: RB Jamaal Williams

Williams had a slow day against the Jets’ stout defensive line. He was limited to just 33 yards, on 13 carries, and was held out of the end zone for the second consecutive week.

The veteran running back had a chance to reach pay dirt on the Lions’ first drive, but was stonewalled on fourth-and-goal from inside the 1-yard line. That set the tone for the afternoon, as Detroit had a difficult time establishing the run.

D’Andre Swift was able to generate a bit of momentum, rushing for a team-high 52 yards (on eight carries).

STUD: EDGE Romeo Okwara

Okwara notched his first two sacks of the season. It was a rewarding afternoon for him, in just his second game back from an Achilles' injury.

Both of his sacks came in clutch situations, including one on the Jets’ final drive that forced them to take a critical time out.

DUD: S Kerby Joseph

Joseph was burned on a big play for New York’s first score. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson fired a long pass to tight end C.J. Uzomah, who snagged the ball and broke loose from Joseph to get into the end zone.

The rookie also lost wide receiver Elijah Moore on fourth-and-20 on the Jets’ final drive, allowing Moore to catch the pass from Wilson and keep the team's hopes alive. It ultimately worked out for the Lions, as Zuerlein missed the kick. However, the completion gave the Jets a chance to tie the game.

STUD: QB Jared Goff

Goff wasn’t perfect Sunday, missing multiple critical throws. Yet, his best play came when the Lions needed him most.

After completing a third-down conversion to Amon-Ra St. Brown and another third-down pass to Raymond that came just short of the chains, he fired a delayed pass to Wright, who raced into the end zone for the game-winning score.

Goff had faced concerns about his performance on the road, leading into Sunday’s game. He was turnover-free against a good Jets secondary, and made all the necessary throws to allow the Lions to escape with a much-needed win.

DUD: CB Will Harris

The Jets’ go-ahead touchdown drive was boosted by a deep completion to Garrett Wilson, who overcame interference by Harris to make the catch.

It was a difficult day in the secondary for the Lions, as Harris, Joseph and Jeff Okudah were all beaten at separate instances. Wilson threw for 317 yards, his highest total since Oct. 30.

STUD: EDGE James Houston

Houston is proving to be a massive steal for the Lions from the 2022 NFL Draft. He notched his fifth sack, giving him one in each of the four games he’s played this season.

His five sacks sets a Lions record for the most by a player in the first four games of his career. Additionally, the 13 combined sacks among Lions rookies sets a team record for most by a rookie class in a season.

Houston also laid a key block on Raymond’s 47-yard punt return touchdown. In fact, Houston took out the last line of defense on the Jets’ coverage team.

DUD: G Evan Brown

The Lions struggled plenty with the Jets’ defensive line, so much so that both Brown and center Frank Ragnow were called for multiple holding penalties.

Brown was penalized twice in the red zone on one drive, including one that negated a touchdown. Williams had sprung free for an 11-yard touchdown, but Brown’s hold brought the touchdown back.

Two plays later, Brown’s holding penalty negated a 9-yard run by Swift, that would’ve brought the team to the 2-yard line.

Ragnow committed two holds, including one on a third down that offset a Jets offsides penalty that would’ve given Detroit a key first down in the fourth quarter. The Lions failed to convert on the next play, and kicker Michael Badgley missed a 54-yard field goal that gave New York a short field.