After Dismissing Jets, Lions Double Playoff Odds

The Lions have now doubled their odds of securing a spot in the NFC playoffs.

The Lions didn't play anywhere close to a pretty game in their 20-17 win over the N.Y. Jets Sunday.

Detroit's offense accounted for just 13 points -- seven of the team's 20 points came on a punt return for touchdown by Kalif Raymond -- after averaging 32.2 points per game the previous five weeks.

However, a win's a win, especially this time of year. And, with the victory, Dan Campbell's squad improved to 7-7 on the season.

Even more importantly, too, Detroit's playoff odds subsequently increased.

According to FiveThirtyEight, the Lions, which sit one-and-a-half games back of the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders for the final wild card spot in the NFC, now have a 42 percent chance of claiming a playoff spot in 2022. And, if Detroit wins its final three games, those odds will increase to north of 90 percent.

Prior to the team's Week 15 tilt with the Jets, the Lions' odds of qualifying for the postseason stood at 20 percent.

Next up for the Lions is a road contest with the Carolina Panthers in Week 16. The Panthers dropped their matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, 24-16.

If Detroit wins next Sunday, it will then have to beat the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers in back-to-back weeks in order to successfully run the table.

By running the table, the odds of Detroit making the playoffs drastically increase.

If Detroit finishes the season 10-7, their odds of a playoff berth increase to as high as over 95%.

