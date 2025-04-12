Odds of First Position Selected by Lions in 2025 Draft
Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft is less than two weeks away (April 24).
And when the Lions pick for the first time at No. 28 overall, they are likely to go in one of two directions. They are expected to select either a defensive lineman (an EDGE or a defensive tackle) or an offensive lineman.
There is certainly a case to be made for Detroit to beef up the trenches with its first-round selections, too.
For starters, the Lions are in dire need of a pass-rushing counterpart for Pro Bowl EDGE Aidan Hutchinson. And the organization could have an ample amount of options with the 28th pick (i.e. Marshall's Mike Green, Tennessee's James Pearce Jr. and Boston College's Donovan Ezeiruaku).
Plus, Brad Holmes & Co. could use help along the interior on both sides of the line. If they go the defensive tackle route, they could end up with the likes of Oregon’s Derrick Harmon and Michigan's Kenneth Grant. And if they go the offensive lineman route, they could target the likes of Alabama's Tyler Booker, Ohio State's Donovan Jackson and North Dakota State's Grey Zabel.
Presently, according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings, the Lions are projected to take a defensive lineman at No. 28 overall. DraftKings has the odds of that happening at 50 percent, followed by a 23 percent chance to nab an offensive lineman.
DraftKings also gives Detroit a seven percent chance to select a wide receiver with its first pick of the 2025 draft.
Round one of the three-day draft kicks off Thursday, April 24, from Green Bay, Wisc.
Odds of first position selected by Lions in 2025 draft
DL - 50%
OL - 23%
WR - 7%
S - 4%
LB - 4%
CB - 4%
TE - 4%
QB - 2%
RB - 1%
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call1-800-GAMBLER.